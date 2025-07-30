'This Tournament Will Impact Generations': Durand Cup Brings Relief To Crisis-Hit Imphal

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, July 30 (IANS) As the storied Durand Cup made a return to Imphal after a two year absence, fans in the city of Manipur rushed in numbers as the footballing action began on Wednesday.

Local sides Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAU FC) and North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA FC) faced each other in the 'Imphal Derby' in the Group F opener of the 134th Durand Cup as Asia's oldest football tournament returns to Manipur after a gap of two years.

Football Lover, Sanday Wangkhemcha, hopes the tournament provides relief to the people in times of crisis, citing the ethnic violence that has gripped the city.

“We would like to welcome the Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia. First I would like to thank the Indian Army for organising and bringing the tournament back and giving a chance to give the public to witness the cup in Imphal. We are in crisis in Manipur, with the tournament we can ease the mindset of the people. I would like to wish the teams all the best. This tournament will impact the generations who want to play football,” Wangkhemcha told IANS.

The Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla attended the opening match and took part in the inauguration ceremony, which also featured a colourful cultural programme. However, many football lovers were unhappy because the stadium was too crowded and there were not enough seats for everyone. Some people found it difficult to move around or watch the match comfortably.

Even with the problems, people were happy that such a big tournament is being held again in Manipur. It is seen as a positive step toward bringing peace and normal life back to the state.

The historical rivalry between these two Manipuri giants has produced memorable encounters over the years, with both teams sharing a combined 21 major honors - 10 for NEROCA and 11 for TRAU. In their head-to-head record since 2020, NEROCA holds the advantage having won 7 out of 11 encounters, with TRAU winning only 2 matches and 2 ending in draws. However, derby matches often produce unexpected results, and both teams will be fully aware that past records count for little in such high-stakes encounters.

Group F also features the Indian Navy Football Team and Real Kashmir FC, making it a competitive group where every point will be crucial for qualification to the knockout stages. Six group winners and two best second-placed teams across all groups will advance to the quarterfinals, adding extra pressure on both teams to secure a positive result in their opening fixture.