Poland Applies for USD52.8B EU Loan to Boost Military Power
(MENAFN) Poland has formally requested up to €45 billion (approximately $52.8 billion) in loans from a newly established EU fund designed to enhance the bloc’s defense and security capabilities, according to the country’s defense minister.
This application is part of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE), a €150 billion (€176 billion) loan initiative created to assist EU member states in upgrading military assets such as weapons, ammunition, and other defense-related necessities, reported a Polish broadcaster on Tuesday.
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz revealed the filing on X, stating that Warsaw had sent an initial declaration to the European Commission to secure financing under the SAFE scheme.
“We want the money from this fund to strengthen the key capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces and our security programs, including, among others, the ‘East Shield’ program,” he said.
The minister emphasized that the Polish government has drafted defense projects valued at around €45 billion ($52.8 billion).
“The final amount we receive will depend on the number of applications and the allocation of funds by the European Commission among the member states,” he added.
He described the loan request as “a real investment” in Poland’s security and defense sector, which will also enhance the broader defense readiness of Europe and NATO.
The European Commission acknowledged Poland’s application and noted that at least 20 EU member states were expected to submit requests for SAFE loans by Tuesday night’s deadline.
Launched during Poland’s recent term holding the EU Council presidency, the SAFE initiative is a cornerstone of the EU’s strategy to strengthen its military preparedness amid evolving security threats.
Backed by the EU budget, the SAFE loans can finance both individual national and joint military equipment purchases.
Additionally, non-EU nations such as Ukraine, Norway, Switzerland, and the UK may also participate through special agreements.
