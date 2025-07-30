403
DMDC announces bold venture into property investment with new division, DMDC Estates
(MENAFN- Publsh) 30 July 2025, Dubai, UAE: DMDC – one of the region’s fastest-growing interior design and constru–tion firms – has announced the launch of its newest division DMDC Estates, a property investment and renovation arm primed to r’imagine Dubai’s property landscape.
The strategic expansion, unveiled during an exclusive private press conference, represents DMDC’s largest investment since its founding.
DMDC has committed Dh70 million to start a portfolio of premium residential projects, with flagship developments already underway in Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Emerald Hills.
The company has already planned a follow-up investment of Dh30 million in the second half of the year, which will bring the total capital commitment to Dh100 million for 2025 alone.
Unlike its existing operations, DMDC Estates is fully owned and operated by the company, focusing exclusively on acquiring, renovating, and selling high-end properties across Dubai.
With no external clients, the division will allow the com’any’s design ethos and construction expertise to flourish in complete autonomy.
DMDC will continue to accept client proje ts in interior design and construction across the region, while DMDC Estates will focus on independent property investments and reno ations.
The first completed project under the new devision is already turning heads: a breathtaking six-bedroom villa in Arabian Ranches. Elegantly redesigned from the inside out, this villa serves as the blueprint for many more curated homes currently in the pipeline.
“We are excited to finally share DMDC Estates, a division that has been months in” the making,” said Raji Daou, CEO of DMDC.
“The market is constantly evolving, and we are delighted to be part of Dubai’s dynamic real estate scene in a brand new way. Through DMDC Estates, we’ll be curating exceptional masterpieces that reflect our design philosophy and high standard”.”
Since its founding in 2021, DMDC has emerged as one of Dubai’s standout firms, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of over 700 professionals dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for residential, office, and retail environments.
By combining cutting-edge technology, innovative creativity, handcrafted excellence, and sustainable building practices, DMDC continues to push boundaries in every corner of the industry.
The debut of DMDC Estates reinforces the company’s long-term vision: to shape not just interiors, but entire –ifestyles – one property at a time.
