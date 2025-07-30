From Masood Azhar To TRF: What Changed Under PM Modi? Jaishankar Explains In 6 Minutes

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar, in a crisp 6-minute address during the Rajya Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, detailed India's transformation under PM Modi, from getting Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist to targeting new threats like TRF. 'India speaks with impact now,' he asserted.

