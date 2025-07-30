403
US dismisses UN two-state suggestion conference as 'publicity stunt'
(MENAFN) The United States on Monday rejected a UN-hosted international conference focused on the two-state solution, labeling it a "publicity stunt" that could derail ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce criticized the timing and intent of the gathering, calling it “unproductive” and warning that it could hinder peace efforts rather than help them. “This conference is a distraction amid sensitive diplomatic work,” she stated.
Bruce argued that instead of promoting peace, the conference risks prolonging the conflict, empowering Hamas, and undermining practical efforts to secure a resolution. She confirmed that the U.S. would not participate and accused the event’s organizers of disrespecting the victims of the October 7 attacks and rewarding terrorism.
She also took aim at French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent recognition of Palestinian statehood, describing it as part of a trend of “counterproductive gestures” that bolster Hamas rather than advance peace.
The three-day summit, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia at the UN headquarters in New York, is focused on mapping out actionable, time-bound steps toward achieving a two-state solution. It features eight specialized working groups tackling various dimensions of the conflict.
The conference takes place amid growing international concern over mass starvation and humanitarian collapse in Gaza, where Palestinians continue to suffer under severe blockades and ongoing Israeli military attacks. Gaza’s health authorities report that over 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since Israel’s offensive began in October 2023.
