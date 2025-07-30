403
Australian PM slams Netanyahu on 'no starvation' in Gaza declaration
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent claim that “there is no starvation” in Gaza, calling the statement “beyond comprehension,” according to ABC News.
Albanese’s remarks came in response to a question from a Labor backbencher regarding when Australia might officially recognize Palestinian statehood. While he reiterated that democratic reforms in Palestinian governance remain a prerequisite, he acknowledged that many current challenges appear insurmountable.
The Australian leader has intensified his condemnation of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, previously stating that Israel is “clearly” violating international law by restricting the entry of humanitarian aid. He also denounced the high civilian death toll, saying the war has “stolen far too many innocent lives.”
Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded by calling Albanese’s comments “a lie,” insisting that aid is not being blocked.
Meanwhile, the Albanese government faces mounting domestic pressure over its stance on Gaza. The opposition Greens party has urged the imposition of comprehensive sanctions against Israel, similar to those used against Russia, to end the blockade of Gaza, halt the occupation of the West Bank, and stop what it describes as genocide.
Greens Senator David Shoebridge welcomed the government’s recent acknowledgment of the humanitarian crisis but demanded concrete action. “It’s time to match words with deeds—impose sanctions and end the arms trade with Israel,” he said.
Since October 2023, over 60,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed in Gaza. On Tuesday, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification warned that famine conditions are unfolding as Israel continues to limit aid access. Even former U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted Netanyahu this week, admitting that “real starvation” is occurring in Gaza.
