Jordan’s Tourism Minister states says nation wants to boost Chinese Tourism

2025-07-30 07:53:51
(MENAFN) Jordan is focused on increasing the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country, according to the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Lina Annab. She highlighted that China represents a key tourism market worldwide and for Jordan specifically.

Annab shared that the government is actively working to attract more travelers from China through campaigns showcasing Jordan’s diverse attractions. These comments were made during a press event for an upcoming desert ultramarathon taking place from November 1 to 8 in Wadi Rum.

She also noted that efforts to improve air connections with China, in collaboration with the national airline, are underway. Attracting Chinese tourists forms part of Jordan’s long-term tourism strategy, described as a continuous commitment rather than a temporary initiative.

