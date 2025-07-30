403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan’s Tourism Minister states says nation wants to boost Chinese Tourism
(MENAFN) Jordan is focused on increasing the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country, according to the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Lina Annab. She highlighted that China represents a key tourism market worldwide and for Jordan specifically.
Annab shared that the government is actively working to attract more travelers from China through campaigns showcasing Jordan’s diverse attractions. These comments were made during a press event for an upcoming desert ultramarathon taking place from November 1 to 8 in Wadi Rum.
She also noted that efforts to improve air connections with China, in collaboration with the national airline, are underway. Attracting Chinese tourists forms part of Jordan’s long-term tourism strategy, described as a continuous commitment rather than a temporary initiative.
Annab shared that the government is actively working to attract more travelers from China through campaigns showcasing Jordan’s diverse attractions. These comments were made during a press event for an upcoming desert ultramarathon taking place from November 1 to 8 in Wadi Rum.
She also noted that efforts to improve air connections with China, in collaboration with the national airline, are underway. Attracting Chinese tourists forms part of Jordan’s long-term tourism strategy, described as a continuous commitment rather than a temporary initiative.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment