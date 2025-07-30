Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN states Israel's 'tactical pauses won't cut it' as Gaza assistance stays far below needs

2025-07-30 07:47:56
(MENAFN) The United Nations said Tuesday that Israel’s so-called “tactical pauses” in military activity within Gaza have led to slight reductions in hostilities but remain inadequate to address the humanitarian crisis, with aid deliveries falling far short of what’s urgently needed.

“We’re bringing in more supplies through the crossings, but these pauses don’t last long enough or cover enough areas to be truly effective,” said UN spokesperson Farhan Haq during a press briefing.

Referring to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Haq emphasized that the current volume of incoming aid is “nowhere near sufficient” and reiterated the need for a return to commercial imports.

“No humanitarian operation can meet the needs of 2.1 million people alone. Tactical pauses simply aren’t enough,” he stated, urging instead for a full, permanent ceasefire.

Israel recently announced a limited airdrop of aid and introduced short-term ceasefires in select areas to enable deliveries. However, Haq noted ongoing movement restrictions as a key barrier, citing that only five out of ten planned aid missions were fully facilitated on Monday.

When asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s denial of starvation in Gaza, Haq responded: “We’ve laid out the facts clearly. Hunger is widespread, and the latest IPC report makes the situation undeniably urgent.”

Echoing the concern, the UN World Food Program described the situation in Gaza as “the worst-case scenario of famine,” driven by constant bombardment, mass displacement, and the collapse of essential services.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and devastated the region. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, for alleged war crimes, and Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

