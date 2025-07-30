Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Malta acknowledges state of Palestine

Malta acknowledges state of Palestine


2025-07-30 07:42:42
(MENAFN) Malta will officially recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday evening, Abela emphasized that the move reflects Malta’s dedication to promoting a lasting peace in the Middle East.

The announcement followed similar declarations made earlier in the day by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and recently by France, signaling a growing shift among Western nations toward recognizing Palestinian statehood.

Malta had initially intended to make the recognition during a UN conference on Palestine in June, but the event was postponed.

MENAFN30072025000045015687ID1109862292

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search