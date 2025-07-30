403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malta acknowledges state of Palestine
(MENAFN) Malta will officially recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed.
In a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday evening, Abela emphasized that the move reflects Malta’s dedication to promoting a lasting peace in the Middle East.
The announcement followed similar declarations made earlier in the day by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and recently by France, signaling a growing shift among Western nations toward recognizing Palestinian statehood.
Malta had initially intended to make the recognition during a UN conference on Palestine in June, but the event was postponed.
In a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday evening, Abela emphasized that the move reflects Malta’s dedication to promoting a lasting peace in the Middle East.
The announcement followed similar declarations made earlier in the day by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and recently by France, signaling a growing shift among Western nations toward recognizing Palestinian statehood.
Malta had initially intended to make the recognition during a UN conference on Palestine in June, but the event was postponed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment