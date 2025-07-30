Indigo's Q1 Net Profit Slumps 29 Pc Sequentially, Revenue Falls Nearly 7.5 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of budget airline IndiGo, on Wednesday reported a 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,176 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) from Rs 3,067 crore in the January–March quarter of FY25.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the airline posted a 20.26 per cent drop in its profit from Rs 2,729 crore in the same period previous year (Q1 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations declined 7.47 per cent to Rs 20,496 crore in the April–June quarter, from Rs 22,152 crore in the preceding quarter.

However, on YoY basis, it rose 5 per cent from Rs 19,570 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's expenses rose 10 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 19,232 crore, up from Rs 17,445 crore in the same period previous year, which affected its profit growth.

However, compared to the previous quarter, expenses remained almost unchanged, coming in at Rs 19,928 crore, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

Commenting on the results, Pieter Elbers, CEO, said,“The June quarter was shaped by significant external challenges that created headwinds for the entire aviation sector.”

Elbers added that despite these industry wide disruptions, we reported a net profit of Rs 21,763 million with a net profit margin of around 11 per cent for the quarter ended June 2025.

While the revenue environment saw moderation, demand for air travel held strong as we served more than 31 million passengers during the quarter, reflecting a growth of around 12 per cent on a YoY basis, as per Elbers.

“Looking forward, we remain optimistic about the growth of air travel and with our scale, network and fit for purpose fleet, we remain committed to serve the growing demand,” he mentioned.