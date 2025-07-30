403
Huawei and Anghami Join Forces to Launch the Anghami App on HarmonyOS 5 Smartwatches, Transforming On-the-Go Entertainment
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE - In a move that redefines how users experience music on the go, Huawei has joined forces with Anghami, the leading music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa, to launch a new smartwatch application optimized for the HUAWEI WATCH 5 and powered by HarmonyOS 5.
This launch marks a significant milestone in Huawei and Anghami’s partnership and follows the recent signing of their MoU at HDC 2025 in China. The collaboration highlights both companies’ shared commitment to innovation, customer-first experiences, and expanding the possibilities of wearable technology in everyday life.
Reimagining Music on the Wrist
Through this collaboration, the Anghami Smartwatch App introduces a smarter, more accessible way for users to enjoy music, directly from their wrists. Designed with mobility and simplicity in mind, the app delivers a seamless and immersive music streaming experience, allowing users to browse playlists, stream tracks, and control playback with just a few taps on the smartwatch screen.
“Anghami has always believed in delivering music that moves with you,” said Choucri Khairallah, Chief Business Officer at Anghami. “With this new HUAWEI WATCH 5 integration, we are taking that idea one step further, bringing curated music, regional favorites, and personalized playlists closer to users through the intuitive power of Huawei wearables.”
Strengthening the Huawei-Anghami Partnership
Huawei and Anghami’s collaboration began in 2020 with the integration of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Since then, the partnership has yielded several notable achievements, from the initial launch of the Anghami HarmonyOS smartwatch app in 2021, to deeper ecosystem integrations via HUAWEI AppGallery.
With the 2025 update for the HUAWEI WATCH 5, Anghami enhances the wearable music experience through HarmonyOS 5’s intelligent UX and fast performance. The app will soon expand to other models, including the WATCH GT 5 and GT 4.
The collaboration also extends to Huawei’s HMS for Car, bringing Anghami’s content to in-vehicle entertainment systems for a seamless music experience across devices.
Huawei’s Vision for Smart Lifestyle Integration
“As a global technology leader, Huawei is committed to creating smarter, more connected lifestyle experiences for users worldwide,” said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group for Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation. “By bringing Anghami’s streaming capabilities to our wearable ecosystem, we are enabling music to follow users wherever life takes them, on the go and right from their wrist.”
The Anghami Smartwatch App is now available for download on the HUAWEI WATCH 5 and will soon roll out to more smartwatch models across the region. Users can enjoy an intuitive interface, real-time music access, and regional content curation designed to suit local tastes and listening habits.
