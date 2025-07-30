Inmode Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenue Of $95.6 Million, 80% Gross Margins

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YOKNEAM, Israel, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD ) ("InMode") , a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Second Quarter 202 5 Highlights:

Quarterly GAAP revenues of $95.6 million, compared to $86.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $19.8 million, a decrease of 6% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income of $22.9 million, *non-GAAP operating income of $26.3 million. Total cash position of $510.7 million as of June 30, 2025, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Revenues $95,602 $86,449 Gross Margins 80 % 80 % Net Income $26,742 $23,818 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.42 $0.28 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Gross Margins 80 % 81 % Net Income $30,139 $28,976 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.47 $0.34

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Management Comments

"The second quarter reflects the broader trends we've seen in recent months, with persistent external headwinds, including ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and a more cautious consumer behavior," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "While these factors have impacted our results, we remain disciplined in our execution and committed to investing in the capabilities and growth drivers that will enable us to emerge stronger and deliver sustainable long-term value.

"Although broader economic challenges in the U.S. impacted our overall performance this quarter, our international business provided a certain offset. Once again, sales generated from Europe reached a record high in the second quarter," Mizrahy concluded.

Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer of InMode, added, "Our strong balance sheet is a key asset in these uncertain times, giving us the flexibility to retain top talent, expand globally, and continue leading the industry with cutting-edge technologies. Finally, assuming U.S. tariffs remain at their current level of 10%, we expect gross margins to be impacted by approximately 2% to 3%. We continue to evaluate options to mitigate the effects of these tariffs," Malca concluded.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $95.6 million. In the second quarter of 2024, revenues were $86.4 million, excluding $16.2 million in pre-orders for new platforms which had not yet been delivered by quarter-end.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter remained steady at 80%, consistent with the second quarter of 2024. *On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 80%, compared to 81% last year.

GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 24%, compared to 21% in the second quarter of 2024. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 28% compared to 27% for the second quarter of 2024.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $26.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $23.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $30.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $29.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $510.7 million.

2025 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2025 ending December 31, 2025. Based on our current estimates, management expects:



Revenues between $365 to $375 million, compared to prior guidance of $395 million to $405 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin remains the same as in previous guidance between 78% and 80%

*Non-GAAP income from operations to be between $93 million and $98 million, compared to previous guidance of $101 million to $106 million *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.55 to $1.59, compared to previous guidance of $1.64 to $1.68

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, the conflict in the region remains volatile. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began in January 2025 but collapsed in March. On June 13, Israel launched a pre-emptive strike on Iran, prompting retaliatory missile and drone attacks. A ceasefire between Israel and Iran was reached on June 23, though its durability remains uncertain. The scope and severity of ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Northern Israel, Lebanon, Iran, and the broader region are unpredictable and could escalate further. To date, our operations have not been materially affected. We continue to monitor political and military developments closely and examine the consequences for our operations and assets.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call today, July 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2025 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2025, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Yair Malca Chief Financial Officer Email: [email protected] Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal MS-IR LLC Email: [email protected]

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024

REVENUES 95,602 86,449 173,476 166,733

COST OF REVENUES 19,152 17,116 36,115 33,481

GROSS PROFIT 76,450 69,333 137,361 133,252

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Research and development 3,372 3,698 6,267 7,216

Sales and marketing 47,474 45,055 87,201 84,850

General and administrative 2,723 2,266 5,394 4,780

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 53,569 51,019 98,862 96,846

OPERATIONS INCOME 22,881 18,314 38,499 36,406

Finance income, net 8,062 8,690 14,921 16,674

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 30,943 27,004 53,420 53,080

INCOME TAXES 4,201 3,186 8,477 5,566

NET INCOME 26,742 23,818 44,943 47,514













EARNINGS PER SHARE:









Basic 0.42 0.28 0.68 0.56

Diluted 0.42 0.28 0.68 0.55

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF

EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)









Basic 63,252 83,878 65,982 84,205

Diluted 63,637 85,890 66,540 86,520



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



J une 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 216,237 155,329 Marketable securities 183,388 267,688 Short-term bank deposits 111,058 173,455 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 35,654 36,335 Prepaid expense and other receivables 24,334 22,097 Inventories 68,110 59,548 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 638,781 714,452 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 2,545 3,176 Deferred income tax asset 54,763 56,285 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,299 8,732 Property and equipment, net 2,260 2,322 Other investments 700 700 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 69,567 71,215 TOTAL ASSETS 708,348 785,667 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 17,482 13,782 Contract liabilities 12,996 16,755 Other liabilities 36,056 39,314 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 66,534 69,851 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,355 3,336 Other liabilities 3,919 3,356 Operating lease liabilities 6,103 5,311 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,377 12,003 TOTAL LIABILITIES 79,911 81,854





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 628,437 703,813 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 708,348 785,667

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income 26,742 23,818 44,943 47,514

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 191 177 365 342

Share-based compensation expenses 3,418 5,158 5,936 9,141

Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable 147 97 53 284

Loss on marketable securities, net 5 112 3 141

Finance income, net (313) (5,040) (1,887) (9,797)

Deferred income taxes 566 (56) 1,462 (93)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (3,285) (4,814) 1,259 4,494

Decrease (increase) in other receivables 1,276 (4,048) (2,256) (6,717)

Increase in inventories (4,329) (1,025) (8,562) (7,532)

Increase in accounts payable 2,430 2,325 3,700 1,582

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 127 2,241 (3,160) (5,562)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current) (2,903) 23,114 (3,740) 32,376

Net cash provided by operating activities 24,072 42,059 38,116 66,173

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Investment in short-term deposits (25,000) (55,000) (25,000) (86,297)

Proceeds from short-term deposits 55,000 13,500 86,297 13,500

Purchase of fixed assets (219) (246) (304) (358)

Purchase of marketable securities - (64,129) (20,877) (185,693)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 33,910 3,003 47,375

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 41,875 89,690 104,022 181,808

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 71,656 17,725 147,141 (29,665)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Repurchase of ordinary shares (27,484) (88,980) (127,444) (88,980)

Exercise of options 505 395 999 629

Net cash used in financing activities (26,979) (88,585) (126,445) (88,351)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,540 (132) 2,096 (571)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 70,289 (28,933) 60,908 (52,414)













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 145,948 120,930 155,329 144,411

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 216,237 91,997 216,237 91,997



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues by Category:

































Capital Equipment revenues - United States 40,653 42 % 34,799 41 % 70,195 40 % 65,658 39 % Capital Equipment revenues - International 35,133 37 % 30,606 35 % 63,266 37 % 57,529 35 % Total Capital Equipment revenues 75,786 79 % 65,405 76 % 133,461 77 % 123,187 74 % Consumables and service revenues 19,816 21 % 21,044 24 % 40,015 23 % 43,546 26 % Total Revenue 95,602 100 % 86,449 100 % 173,476 100 % 166,733 100 %



































































































Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024

% % % %

United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total Revenues by

Technology:























Minimal-Invasive 73 82 78 85 86 87 82 81 81 87 84 86 Hands-Free 4 2 3 11 4 7 3 2 3 9 3 6 Non-Invasive 23 16 19 4 10 6 15 17 16 4 13 8

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)











Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2024

GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP

REVENUES 95,602 - 95,602 86,449 - 86,449

COST OF REVENUES 19,152 (334) 18,818 17,116 (471) 16,645

GROSS PROFIT 76,450 334 76,784 69,333 471 69,804

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 3,372 (287) 3,085 3,698 (559) 3,139

Sales and marketing 47,474 (2,529) 44,945 45,055 (3,824) 41,231

General and administrative 2,723 (268) 2,455 2,266 (304) 1,962

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 53,569 (3,084) 50,485 51,019 (4,687) 46,332

OPERATIONS INCOME 22,881 3,418 26,299 18,314 5,158 23,472

Finance income, net 8,062 - 8,062 8,690 - 8,690

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 30,943 3,418 34,361 27,004 5,158 32,162

INCOME TAXES 4,201 21 4,222 3,186 - 3,186

NET INCOME 26,742 3,397 30,139 23,818 5,158 28,976

















EARNINGS PER SHARE:













Basic 0.42

0.48 0.28

0.35

Diluted 0.42

0.47 0.28

0.34

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER

SHARE (in thousands)













Basic 63,252

63,252 83,878

83,878

Diluted 63,637

64,537 85,890

85,900





Six months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 173,476 - 173,476 166,733 - 166,733 COST OF REVENUES 36,115 (644) 35,471 33,481 (880) 32,601 GROSS PROFIT 137,361 644 138,005 133,252 880 134,132 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 6,267 (509) 5,758 7,216 (987) 6,229 Sales and marketing 87,201 (4,292) 82,909 84,850 (6,707) 78,143 General and administrative 5,394 (491) 4,903 4,780 (567) 4,213 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 98,862 (5,292) 93,570 96,846 (8,261) 88,585 OPERATIONS INCOME 38,499 5,936 44,435 36,406 9,141 45,547 Finance income, net 14,921 - 14,921 16,674 - 16,674 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 53,420 5,936 59,356 53,080 9,141 62,221 INCOME TAXES 8,477 (655) 7,822 5,566 - 5,566 NET INCOME 44,943 6,591 51,534 47,514 9,141 56,655













EARNINGS PER

SHARE:











Basic 0.68

0.78 0.56

0.67 Diluted 0.68

0.77 0.55

0.65 WEIGHTED AVERAGE

NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF

EARNINGS PER SHARE (in

thousands)











Basic 65,982

65,982 84,205

84,205 Diluted 66,540

67,052 86,520

86,531

