Inmode Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenue Of $95.6 Million, 80% Gross Margins
|
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Q2 2024
|
Revenues
|
$95,602
|
$86,449
|
Gross Margins
|
80 %
|
80 %
|
Net Income
|
$26,742
|
$23,818
|
Earnings per Diluted Share
|
$0.42
|
$0.28
|
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Q2 2024
|
Gross Margins
|
80 %
|
81 %
|
Net Income
|
$30,139
|
$28,976
|
Earnings per Diluted Share
|
$0.47
|
$0.34
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
Management Comments
"The second quarter reflects the broader trends we've seen in recent months, with persistent external headwinds, including ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and a more cautious consumer behavior," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "While these factors have impacted our results, we remain disciplined in our execution and committed to investing in the capabilities and growth drivers that will enable us to emerge stronger and deliver sustainable long-term value.
"Although broader economic challenges in the U.S. impacted our overall performance this quarter, our international business provided a certain offset. Once again, sales generated from Europe reached a record high in the second quarter," Mizrahy concluded.
Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer of InMode, added, "Our strong balance sheet is a key asset in these uncertain times, giving us the flexibility to retain top talent, expand globally, and continue leading the industry with cutting-edge technologies. Finally, assuming U.S. tariffs remain at their current level of 10%, we expect gross margins to be impacted by approximately 2% to 3%. We continue to evaluate options to mitigate the effects of these tariffs," Malca concluded.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $95.6 million. In the second quarter of 2024, revenues were $86.4 million, excluding $16.2 million in pre-orders for new platforms which had not yet been delivered by quarter-end.
GAAP gross margin for the second quarter remained steady at 80%, consistent with the second quarter of 2024. *On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 80%, compared to 81% last year.
GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 24%, compared to 21% in the second quarter of 2024. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 28% compared to 27% for the second quarter of 2024.
InMode reported GAAP net income of $26.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $23.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $30.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $29.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
As of June 30, 2025, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $510.7 million.
2025 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2025 ending December 31, 2025. Based on our current estimates, management expects:
-
Revenues between $365 to $375 million, compared to prior guidance of $395 million to $405 million
*Non-GAAP gross margin remains the same as in previous guidance between 78% and 80%
*Non-GAAP income from operations to be between $93 million and $98 million, compared to previous guidance of $101 million to $106 million
*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.55 to $1.59, compared to previous guidance of $1.64 to $1.68
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
The Current Situation in Israel
Regarding the current situation in Israel, the conflict in the region remains volatile. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began in January 2025 but collapsed in March. On June 13, Israel launched a pre-emptive strike on Iran, prompting retaliatory missile and drone attacks. A ceasefire between Israel and Iran was reached on June 23, though its durability remains uncertain. The scope and severity of ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Northern Israel, Lebanon, Iran, and the broader region are unpredictable and could escalate further. To date, our operations have not been materially affected. We continue to monitor political and military developments closely and examine the consequences for our operations and assets.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2025 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2025, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
|
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
REVENUES
|
95,602
|
86,449
|
173,476
|
166,733
|
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
19,152
|
17,116
|
36,115
|
33,481
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
76,450
|
69,333
|
137,361
|
133,252
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
3,372
|
3,698
|
6,267
|
7,216
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
47,474
|
45,055
|
87,201
|
84,850
|
|
General and administrative
|
2,723
|
2,266
|
5,394
|
4,780
|
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
53,569
|
51,019
|
98,862
|
96,846
|
|
OPERATIONS INCOME
|
22,881
|
18,314
|
38,499
|
36,406
|
|
Finance income, net
|
8,062
|
8,690
|
14,921
|
16,674
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
30,943
|
27,004
|
53,420
|
53,080
|
|
INCOME TAXES
|
4,201
|
3,186
|
8,477
|
5,566
|
|
NET INCOME
|
26,742
|
23,818
|
44,943
|
47,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
0.42
|
0.28
|
0.68
|
0.56
|
|
Diluted
|
0.42
|
0.28
|
0.68
|
0.55
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
63,252
|
83,878
|
65,982
|
84,205
|
|
Diluted
|
63,637
|
85,890
|
66,540
|
86,520
|
|
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
J une 30,
2025
|
December 31,
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
216,237
|
155,329
|
Marketable securities
|
183,388
|
267,688
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
111,058
|
173,455
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
|
35,654
|
36,335
|
Prepaid expense and other receivables
|
24,334
|
22,097
|
Inventories
|
68,110
|
59,548
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
638,781
|
714,452
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
|
2,545
|
3,176
|
Deferred income tax asset
|
54,763
|
56,285
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
9,299
|
8,732
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,260
|
2,322
|
Other investments
|
700
|
700
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
69,567
|
71,215
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
708,348
|
785,667
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
17,482
|
13,782
|
Contract liabilities
|
12,996
|
16,755
|
Other liabilities
|
36,056
|
39,314
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
66,534
|
69,851
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
3,355
|
3,336
|
Other liabilities
|
3,919
|
3,356
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
6,103
|
5,311
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
13,377
|
12,003
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
79,911
|
81,854
|
|
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
628,437
|
703,813
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
708,348
|
785,667
|
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
26,742
|
23,818
|
44,943
|
47,514
|
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
191
|
177
|
365
|
342
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
3,418
|
5,158
|
5,936
|
9,141
|
|
Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable
|
147
|
97
|
53
|
284
|
|
Loss on marketable securities, net
|
5
|
112
|
3
|
141
|
|
Finance income, net
|
(313)
|
(5,040)
|
(1,887)
|
(9,797)
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
566
|
(56)
|
1,462
|
(93)
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
|
(3,285)
|
(4,814)
|
1,259
|
4,494
|
|
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
|
1,276
|
(4,048)
|
(2,256)
|
(6,717)
|
|
Increase in inventories
|
(4,329)
|
(1,025)
|
(8,562)
|
(7,532)
|
|
Increase in accounts payable
|
2,430
|
2,325
|
3,700
|
1,582
|
|
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
|
127
|
2,241
|
(3,160)
|
(5,562)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current)
|
(2,903)
|
23,114
|
(3,740)
|
32,376
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
24,072
|
42,059
|
38,116
|
66,173
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment in short-term deposits
|
(25,000)
|
(55,000)
|
(25,000)
|
(86,297)
|
|
Proceeds from short-term deposits
|
55,000
|
13,500
|
86,297
|
13,500
|
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
(219)
|
(246)
|
(304)
|
(358)
|
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
-
|
(64,129)
|
(20,877)
|
(185,693)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|
-
|
33,910
|
3,003
|
47,375
|
|
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
|
41,875
|
89,690
|
104,022
|
181,808
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
71,656
|
17,725
|
147,141
|
(29,665)
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of ordinary shares
|
(27,484)
|
(88,980)
|
(127,444)
|
(88,980)
|
|
Exercise of options
|
505
|
395
|
999
|
629
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(26,979)
|
(88,585)
|
(126,445)
|
(88,351)
|
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
1,540
|
(132)
|
2,096
|
(571)
|
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
70,289
|
(28,933)
|
60,908
|
(52,414)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
145,948
|
120,930
|
155,329
|
144,411
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
216,237
|
91,997
|
216,237
|
91,997
|
|
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenues by Category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Equipment revenues - United States
|
40,653
|
42 %
|
34,799
|
41 %
|
70,195
|
40 %
|
65,658
|
39 %
|
Capital Equipment revenues - International
|
35,133
|
37 %
|
30,606
|
35 %
|
63,266
|
37 %
|
57,529
|
35 %
|
Total Capital Equipment revenues
|
75,786
|
79 %
|
65,405
|
76 %
|
133,461
|
77 %
|
123,187
|
74 %
|
Consumables and service revenues
|
19,816
|
21 %
|
21,044
|
24 %
|
40,015
|
23 %
|
43,546
|
26 %
|
Total Revenue
|
95,602
|
100 %
|
86,449
|
100 %
|
173,476
|
100 %
|
166,733
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
United States
|
International
|
Total
|
United States
|
International
|
Total
|
United States
|
International
|
Total
|
United States
|
International
|
Total
|
Revenues by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimal-Invasive
|
73
|
82
|
78
|
85
|
86
|
87
|
82
|
81
|
81
|
87
|
84
|
86
|
Hands-Free
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
11
|
4
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
9
|
3
|
6
|
Non-Invasive
|
23
|
16
|
19
|
4
|
10
|
6
|
15
|
17
|
16
|
4
|
13
|
8
|
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2025
|
Three months ended June 30, 2024
|
|
GAAP
|
Share Based
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Share Based
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
REVENUES
|
95,602
|
-
|
95,602
|
86,449
|
-
|
86,449
|
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
19,152
|
(334)
|
18,818
|
17,116
|
(471)
|
16,645
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
76,450
|
334
|
76,784
|
69,333
|
471
|
69,804
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
3,372
|
(287)
|
3,085
|
3,698
|
(559)
|
3,139
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
47,474
|
(2,529)
|
44,945
|
45,055
|
(3,824)
|
41,231
|
|
General and administrative
|
2,723
|
(268)
|
2,455
|
2,266
|
(304)
|
1,962
|
|
TOTAL OPERATING
|
53,569
|
(3,084)
|
50,485
|
51,019
|
(4,687)
|
46,332
|
|
OPERATIONS INCOME
|
22,881
|
3,418
|
26,299
|
18,314
|
5,158
|
23,472
|
|
Finance income, net
|
8,062
|
-
|
8,062
|
8,690
|
-
|
8,690
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
30,943
|
3,418
|
34,361
|
27,004
|
5,158
|
32,162
|
|
INCOME TAXES
|
4,201
|
21
|
4,222
|
3,186
|
-
|
3,186
|
|
NET INCOME
|
26,742
|
3,397
|
30,139
|
23,818
|
5,158
|
28,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
0.42
|
|
0.48
|
0.28
|
|
0.35
|
|
Diluted
|
0.42
|
|
0.47
|
0.28
|
|
0.34
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
63,252
|
|
63,252
|
83,878
|
|
83,878
|
|
Diluted
|
63,637
|
|
64,537
|
85,890
|
|
85,900
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2025
|
Six months ended June 30, 2024
|
GAAP
|
Share Based
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Share Based
|
Non-GAAP
|
REVENUES
|
173,476
|
-
|
173,476
|
166,733
|
-
|
166,733
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
36,115
|
(644)
|
35,471
|
33,481
|
(880)
|
32,601
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
137,361
|
644
|
138,005
|
133,252
|
880
|
134,132
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
6,267
|
(509)
|
5,758
|
7,216
|
(987)
|
6,229
|
Sales and marketing
|
87,201
|
(4,292)
|
82,909
|
84,850
|
(6,707)
|
78,143
|
General and administrative
|
5,394
|
(491)
|
4,903
|
4,780
|
(567)
|
4,213
|
TOTAL OPERATING
|
98,862
|
(5,292)
|
93,570
|
96,846
|
(8,261)
|
88,585
|
OPERATIONS INCOME
|
38,499
|
5,936
|
44,435
|
36,406
|
9,141
|
45,547
|
Finance income, net
|
14,921
|
-
|
14,921
|
16,674
|
-
|
16,674
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
53,420
|
5,936
|
59,356
|
53,080
|
9,141
|
62,221
|
INCOME TAXES
|
8,477
|
(655)
|
7,822
|
5,566
|
-
|
5,566
|
NET INCOME
|
44,943
|
6,591
|
51,534
|
47,514
|
9,141
|
56,655
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
0.68
|
|
0.78
|
0.56
|
|
0.67
|
Diluted
|
0.68
|
|
0.77
|
0.55
|
|
0.65
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
65,982
|
|
65,982
|
84,205
|
|
84,205
|
Diluted
|
66,540
|
|
67,052
|
86,520
|
|
86,531
