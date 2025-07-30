Resideo Announces Intention To Separate ADI Business, Creating Two Independent Public Companies
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
Q2 2025
|
Net revenue
|
$1,805 - $1,855
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$175 - $195
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
$0.51 - $0.61
Resideo expects to be above the high-end of its outlook range for each of these three metrics. Resideo also expects to report total cash of approximately $750 million at June 28, 2025.
Resideo will release its second quarter 2025 financial results and update its annual outlook on August 5, 2025.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Resideo will hold a conference call with investors today, July 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. An audio webcast of the call will be accessible at , where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. To join the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S. toll-free) or (646) 307-1963 (international) with the conference ID: 4230758.
Advisors
Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Resideo, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is serving as legal counsel and Collected Strategies is serving as strategic communications advisor.
About Resideo
Resideo is a leading manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. We are a leader in the home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls markets, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression products markets, and security products markets. Our solutions and services can be found in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions new devices sold annually. For more information about Resideo and our trusted, well-established brands including First Alert, Honeywell Home, BRK, Control4, and others, visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those regarding the anticipated separation of Resideo Technologies' Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution businesses into two independent publicly traded companies, the expected timeline for completing the transaction, the strategic rationale and potential benefits of the separation, the anticipated financial and operational performance of each company following the separation, expected leadership transitions, future capital allocation priorities, growth initiatives, market positioning, and other future events or developments, as well as the anticipated completion of the transaction announced with Honeywell (including the timing thereof), and Resideo's expectation that its financial results for the quarter ended June 28, 2025 will be above the high-end of its outlook range provided in May 2025. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements are the possibility that the conditions to the separation may not be obtained or satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all; that the separation may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timing or may not occur at all; that the separation may not achieve the intended strategic, operational, or financial benefits for Resideo, its businesses, or its shareholders; that Resideo may experience operational or other disruptions as a result of the separation, including those relating to information technology systems, business processes, internal controls, customer and vendor relationships, and workforce alignment; that the transaction announced with Honeywell is not consummated (including due to the unavailability of the related debt financing); and that the actual financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025 differ materially from Resideo's expectations set forth in this press release (including by not being above the high-end of its outlook range provided in May 2025), including due to the completion of financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between the date of this press release and the time that financial results are finalized). Additional risks include the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, market volatility, supply chain disruptions, changes in laws or regulations, litigation, and challenges related to talent attraction and retention.
Each separated company's ability to succeed as an independent enterprise will depend on numerous factors, including the execution of their respective strategies and plans, access to capital markets, the competitive landscape, and general business and economic conditions. Further information on these and other risks and uncertainties is detailed in Resideo's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Resideo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
This press release also contains references to financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Resideo management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures, specifically Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share, assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of Resideo by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. A reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2025 are not included in this release due to the number of variables in the projected range and because we are currently unable to quantify accurately certain amounts that would be required to be included in the U.S. GAAP measure or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation.
A reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP measure (net income) for each of the ADI Global Distribution business and P&S for the twelve month period ended March 29, 2025 is included in the appendix to the Resideo investor presentation which can be found at .
Contacts:
Investors:
Christopher T. Lee
Global Head of Strategic Finance
[email protected]
Media:
Garrett Terry
Corporate Communications Manager
[email protected]
or
Dan Moore, Jim Golden, Tali Epstein
Collected Strategies
[email protected]
1 See the Appendix in the accompanying presentation entitled "Resideo's Transformative Actions: Sharper Focus, Stronger Future" dated July 30, 2025, available at href="" rel="nofollow" reside
SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment