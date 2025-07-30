Infectious Disease Treatment Market Report 2025-2030 Long-Acting Injectables, Self-Testing Kits, And Combination Therapies Fueling Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$72.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$101 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics Emerging Trends Analysis by Segment Analysis by Region Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Infectious Diseases Management of Infectious Diseases Antimicrobial Resistance Disease Overviews Human Immunodeficiency Virus Influenza Hepatitis Respiratory Syncytial Virus Tuberculosis Herpes Simplex Virus Malaria Rotavirus Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers-Yellow Fever Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers-Dengue Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers-Lassa Fever Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers-Ebola Fever Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers-Zika Virus Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry Global Economic Growth Demographic Trends Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High) Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate to Low) Threat of New Entrants (Moderate to Low) Threat of Substitutes (Low) Level of Competitiveness (High)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Market Drivers Resistance to Drugs Global Efforts to Combat Infectious Diseases Technological Advances Climate Change International Travel Market Restraints Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization Pricing Pressures Lack of Awareness and Underdiagnosis Market Trends Long-Acting Injectable Medicines Self-Testing Kits
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Aspects U.S. European Union Japan Regulatory Aspects of Infectious Disease Diagnostics U.S. EU Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies Multiplex Pcr Syndromic Testing Ngs and Genetic Medicine Pipeline Analysis Takeaways Novel Therapeutic Agents in Phase 3 Development
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, by Product Therapeutics Vaccines Diagnostics Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, by Disease HIV/Aids Influenza Hepatitis B Hepatitis C Respiratory Syncytial Virus Tuberculosis Herpes Simplex Virus Malaria Rotavirus Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers Geographic Breakdown Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA) South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Shares Infectious Disease Vaccines Market Share Analysis Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Ranking
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Infectious Disease Treatment Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG ESG Issues Specific to the Infectious Disease Treatment Market Global Health Access and Equity R&D for Neglected and Emerging Infectious Diseases Antimicrobial Stewardship Collaborations with Public Health Bodies Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology Sources Abbreviations
