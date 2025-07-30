Double The Fun This Summer With Dubai Parkstm And Resorts

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Enjoy Summer in Dubai at one of the region's largest theme park destinations.is inviting families, thrill-seekers and fans of all ages, to escape the heat and enjoy a packed line-up of air-conditioned entertainment, including movie-themed rides, football challenges and galactic adventures for the little ones – all with unbeatable summer deals.

From now until 15 September, guests can enjoy an epic 2-for-1 deal summer offer for just AED 295, choosing access to, or

Dive into the action at, the region's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park where your favourite stories jump off the screen and into real life!

The DreamWorks zone is a playground for all ages, bringing together the worlds of Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon under one roof. Whether you're mastering moves with Po on Kung Fu Panda: Unstoppable Awesomeness, soaring with Hiccup and Toothless, or racing through the high-speed thrills of Madagascar Mad Pursuit, or soaring alongside Hiccup and Toothless, there's never a dull moment in this epic adventure.

When it's time to refuel, guests can choose from a delicious variety of themed dining experiences including Dragon Flame Grill, Mr. Ping's Noodle House, and King Julien's Side Show Café, offering something tasty for every appetite.

Meanwhile, just steps away at, the first-ever Real Madrid-themed park. Get your game face on and dive into the ultimate arena of family fun at The Real Challenge, a fully indoor zone packed with physical and digital sports activities, arcade games, immersive skill challenges, and fun photo ops that ensure there's never a dull moment. Guests can also discover the club's legacy at the White Hearts exhibition and meet their football heroes up close in Meet the Stars, a dream-like indoor space featuring life-sized figures of Real Madrid legends.

And if you're the biggest football fan in the UAE, choose a special Real Madrid World Summer offer ticket for just AED 199, that includes entry to the park plus a meal, available until the end of August.

Enjoy a meal at Hala Madrid Restaurant, choosing from a summer menu of family favourites such as Chicken Burger and Fries, Penne with Tomato Sauce, Mini Margherita Pizza, Chicken Nuggets, or a classic Beef Burger with Fries, all served in a comfortable, air-conditioned setting.

Families can dive into the second edition of Summer Splash Fest at LEGOLANDWater Park - a daily celebration of water-filled fun from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, until 24August. With over 20 LEGO-themed attractions and an exciting lineup of activities including dance shoes with Shark Suit Guy, a LEGOIce Lolly Build, Build-A-Boat Championship, Splash N Grab challenges with prize giveaways, the park transforms into the ultimate summer escape. Guests can refuel with the Kids Eat Free offer at Waves Bistro from 4:00 PM or cool off with ice cream and frozen yogurt or book private cabanas that make for the perfect chill-out spot between adventures.

Families can make the fun last longer with LEGOLAND Hotel's Kids Go Free offer, where a day of play turns into an immersive LEGO staycation. Guests can enjoy themed rooms at the Middle East's only LEGO themed resort, character meet-and-greets, creative workshops that encourage hands-on learning through play, and exclusive access to the Summer Splash Fest After Party at the hotel pool. Running until 31August 2025, the offer gives guests direct access to the Water Park, offering a full-resort experience where every corner sparks creativity and joy.

For younger adventurers and pre-teens,at, is a multi-level space-themed zone offers a full day of action with slides, rope courses, climbing walls, and obstacle challenges. To keep the fun going all summer, families can choose from a variety of great value passes available valid until end of August, including the Monthly Play Pass offering four visits throughout the month, Day Pass Bundles including free snacks, or access to a theme park of choice. When it's time to refuel, little space explorers can grab a bite at the on-site Cosmic Café, serving up favourites and refreshments in a cool, relaxed atmosphere.

Beyond the thrills,offers something for every appetite. Foodies can enjoy authentic Emirati dishes at Al Mashowa, classic Italian at Viva Ristorante, hearty Irish classics at The Keg, or step back in time at the dinosaur-themed T-Rex Café, the only one of its kind in the region, for a prehistoric family meal. As the sun sets, guests can sit back and enjoy a delicious dinner with a view of the spectacular laser shows, lighting up the waterfront at 7:30pm, 8:20pm, and 9:30pm, the perfect backdrop to end a day of adventure.

Getting around is a breeze with complimentary buggies and buses available throughout Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, making it easy to hop between your favourite attractions.

Whether you're planning a full day of exploration or a quick indoor escape from the summer sun, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts has you covered with cool attractions, cool deals and the coolest stories brought to life.

