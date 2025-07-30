Accuknox Partners With Cyberknight To Deliver Zero Trust Security For A Leading Global Bank In The UAE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The deployment will enhance the bank's cloud security framework and support its broader digital transformation objectives, ensuring alignment with UAE banking regulations and national cybersecurity mandates.

Security for Critical Banking Infrastructure

AccuKnox's Code to Cognition security platform rollout is tailored to address the region's growing threats to financial institutions.

Key benefits include:



Compliance with UAE Bank regulations, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, and SOC2 Type II

Zero Trust architecture implementation supporting the UAE's National Cybersecurity Strategy

Real-time monitoring across multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments

DevSecOps alignment for seamless integration into development workflows without operational disruptions Advanced threat detection capabilities to protect financial transactions and sensitive customer data

Voices from the Leaders

" We're proud to facilitate this breakthrough partnership. It signals a clear shift: financial institutions in the UAE are ready to leap ahead with cybersecurity strategies that are smart, scalable, and regionally supported, " – said Avinash Advani, CEO and Founder of CyberKnight "This deployment significantly transforms not only our operations, but also the entire UAE region." Working with a visionary institution of this size highlights the growing importance of Zero Trust architecture in safeguarding the backbone of digital banking," – said Nat Natraj, CEO and Co-Founder, AccuKnox "Thanks to our partnership with CyberKnight, we are continuing to grow and establish a leadership position in the GCC region. We are pleased to see the increasing momentum in the Middle East . – said Raj Panchapakesan, Global Head, Partner Ecosystem, AccuKnox.

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox delivers a Zero Trust CNAPP platform that secures public clouds, private clouds, edge/IoT & 5G assets. Born out of SRI International (Stanford Research Institute), AccuKnox holds seminal Zero Trust security patents and is backed by top-tier investors including National Grid Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, and the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

About CyberKnight

CyberKnight is a regional cybersecurity leader serving the Middle East and Africa. With specialised expertise in finance and government, CyberKnight partners with the world's leading security providers to deliver end-to-end protection tailored to the unique demands of the region.

