Metaoptics Ltd Lodges Preliminary Offer Document For Catalist Listing On The SGX-ST

Established in 2021, the Group is the first pure-play metalens company to seek a public listing globally, underscoring its readiness to redefine the next-generation optical supply chain for the leading technology companies across a wide range of industries. Positioned at the intersection of emerging trends in photonics and nanofabrication, the Group designs and manufactures metalenses and related products, including metalens camera modules, metalens manufacturing equipment, and Internet of Things ("IoT") devices such as infrared cameras, pico projectors and colour cameras. These metalenses are designed for integration into smartphones, laptops, contactless three-dimensional ("3D") biometrics modules, projectors, augmented reality / virtual reality ("AR/VR") devices, and industrial systems such as IoT devices, Light detection and ranging ("LiDAR") systems, and heads-up display for aircraft and autonomous vehicles.

Metalenses enable next generation of high-speed optical interconnects. They are a key enabler of co-packaged optics, improving coupling efficiency, reducing system footprint, and enhancing thermal performance, which are all critical for scaling telecommunications infrastructure. By leveraging on its cutting-edge metalens technology, the Company is capable of mass producing colour metalens through semiconductor processes and by integrating several million circular pillars in the Group's metalens, making the Group's technology difficult to replicate.

The Group maintains a distinct competitive edge in the rapidly expanding optical metalens industry, driven by a combination of technological depth, vertically integrated capabilities, and scalable production ability:

(i) Full-stack capabilities from design to delivery : The Company is among the most vertically integrated players in the industry that offers end-to-end solutions-from optical design and fabrication to module integration, IoT product manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence (" AI ") based algorithm image optimisation, and commercial distribution.

(ii) Proprietary AI-enhanced optical technologies : The Company has developed proprietary AI algorithms that significantly enhance the performance of metalens-based imaging systems. These capabilities include sharpening image resolution, reconstructing high-fidelity colour images from monochromatic inputs, etc.

(iii) Strong research and development ("R&D") capabilities in optical metalens technology : The Company possesses strong R&D strength in optical metalens innovation, underpinned by a multidisciplinary team with expertise in nano-photonics, computational optics, and advanced materials.

(iv) Scalable and flexible fabrication platforms : The Company leverages on both its 12-inch Deep Ultra-Violet (" DUV ") immersion lithography and its 4-inch Direct Laser Writing (" DLW ") technologies in its fabrication process. DUV immersion enables patterning of nanostructures suitable for mass production of high-precision colour metalens, while DLW offers a versatile and maskless process for rapid design iterations and lower-volume runs.

(v) Robust intellectual property portfolio : The Company pioneered the development of capabilities to direct-write metasurface on a 12-inch glass wafer, enabling large-scale production of optical metalenses through semiconductor processes. The Company also holds intellectual property in direct etching on glass substrates, presenting a breakthrough compared to traditional fabrication with silicon-based substrates.

The Group intends to use the gross proceeds from the issue of Placement Shares primarily as follows: (i) product development, research & development, and strategic partnerships (including expanding the Group's R&D team and deployment of funding into the development of rectangular metalenses); (ii) business expansion through organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic partnerships and (iii) working capital and general corporate purposes.

Mr. Mark Thng, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MetaOptics Ltd commented, "the global metalens market is poised for exponential growth from 2024 to 2029, boasting a projected CAGR of approximately 74.8%. Building on this momentum, our Group will leverage its core strengths to expand both our product portfolio and fabrication capabilities. Central to our plan is the miniaturisation of devices and the integration of metalenses across a broad spectrum of smart device applications, including optical sensors, camera, AI/smart glasses, autonomous vehicles, and augmented reality/mixed–reality displays, enabling slimmer, more intelligent, and energy-efficient solutions."

"To meet the evolving demands of our strategic clients and support further growth, we are expanding into key overseas markets, deploying our metalens offerings to penetrate the global smart device industry. At the same time, we will strengthen and diversify our supplier base, reinforcing existing partnerships and onboarding new suppliers who share our commitment to excellence. We are confident that these strategic actions will reinforce our position at the forefront of innovation and ensure long-term success."

About MetaOptics Ltd

Established in 2021 and headquartered in Singapore, the Group designs and manufactures meta optics components and products including metalens, metalens camera modules, metalens manufacturing equipment, and metalens IoT products, such as infrared metalens cameras, pico projectors and IoT metalens colour cameras. The metalenses are integrated into a wide range of applications by its customers, especially for smartphones, contactless 3D biometrics modules, projectors, and industrial uses such as IoT, LiDAR and HUDs for planes and self-driving cars, and AR/VR devices. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranks 3rd globally among metalens companies with mass production possibilities and shipments in terms of revenue by the end of 2024, and 5th globally in 2024 in terms of revenue among all metalens companies.

