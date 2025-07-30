Lubricant Additives Market Is Booming So Rapidly Growth By CAGR Of 3.7%

Lubricant Additives Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled“Lubricant Additives Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the global lubricant additives market was valued at $18.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $31.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market Drivers:- Rising demand from the automotive industry due to increased vehicle production and the need for improved engine performance.- Stringent environmental regulations on emissions, prompting the adoption of high-performance lubricant formulations.However, volatile crude oil prices remain a restraining factor. On the brighter side, expanding industrialization in developing economies presents promising growth opportunities.Segment Highlights:By Type:- Dispersants dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over 25% of the total share, due to their critical role in both automotive and industrial formulations.- Antioxidants are forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% through 2030, owing to their ability to improve oil oxidation stability and performance at elevated temperatures.By Application:- Automotive lubricant additives held over two-thirds of the market share in 2020, fueled by the rapid expansion of the automotive sector.- The industrial segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and expanding industrial activities.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA and North America, led the market in 2020, contributing to over one-third of global revenue.- The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 3.9%, supported by a strong manufacturing base and high consumption rates.Leading Market Players:- BASF SE- Evonik Industries AG- Infineum International Limited- Chevron Oronite Company LLC- The Lubrizol Corporation- Afton Chemical Corporation- Croda International PLC- Chemtura Corporation- Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC- Rhein Chemie CorporationWant to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsAbout Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

