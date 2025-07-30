Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ICC prosecutes African cases, overlooks Western crimes

2025-07-30 06:21:22
(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) is facing mounting criticism for allegedly ignoring current global atrocities while continuing to focus on older cases involving African figures, according to geopolitical analyst and author Kim Heller. In an interview with RT, Heller said the ICC’s credibility is being undermined by its failure to address pressing international crimes.

“The ICC’s relevance is increasingly questioned due to its inability to act on present-day atrocities,” said Heller, author of No White Lies. Her comments followed the ICC’s July 24 sentencing of Central African Republic (CAR) militia leaders Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona and Alfred Yekatom to 12 and 15 years in prison, respectively, for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between 2013 and 2014.

Heller accused the court of operating under a “hierarchy of justice,” prosecuting African individuals while failing to hold Western leaders accountable, particularly in relation to events such as the Gaza conflict. “Selective justice is a concern that resonates deeply across Africa,” she added.

Joe Mhlanga, editor of Behind the Network, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the ICC functions as a tool for former colonial powers to impose their agendas in Africa. He argued that geopolitical motives, not justice, guide the court’s actions. “External forces are the real source of instability in Africa,” Mhlanga said.

The convictions of Ngaissona and Yekatom stem from violent attacks by Christian militias on Muslim civilians in the CAR. Ngaissona, then the country's football federation chief, was convicted of supplying funds and weapons, while Yekatom, a former lawmaker, was found to have led thousands of fighters in assaults across areas including Bangui and Lobaye. Both denied the allegations.

Although the case began in 2021 and involved testimony from roughly 75 witnesses, critics argue the ICC’s focus and delay only intensify questions about its impartiality and commitment to timely justice.

