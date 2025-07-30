Economic Zones Dev't Agency Airs Facelifting At Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Industrial Park
The official also outlined the planned activities for the industrial park.
“By the decree of the head of state dated December 5, 2024, an industrial park was established on a 310-hectare area in Nakhchivan. In the initial stage, the priority areas of activity for the park have been defined. The park will focus on food and chemical industries, waste processing, ferrous and non-ferrous metal processing, production of construction materials, machinery and equipment, renewable energy, furniture, textiles, clothing, leather, and packaging products, as well as paper and paper-based goods.
Infrastructure development is expected to begin shortly, with the park set to open its doors for entrepreneur applications soon. The project will create new jobs, diversify the local economy, accelerate regional growth, and most importantly, improve the efficient use of raw materials,” Kazimov articulated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment