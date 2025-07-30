Economic Zones Dev't Agency Airs Facelifting At Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Industrial Park

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Infrastructure work is scheduled to begin soon at the newly established Nakhchivan Industrial Park, Elchin Kazimov, spokesperson for the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, said in an interview with Trend .

The official also outlined the planned activities for the industrial park.

“By the decree of the head of state dated December 5, 2024, an industrial park was established on a 310-hectare area in Nakhchivan. In the initial stage, the priority areas of activity for the park have been defined. The park will focus on food and chemical industries, waste processing, ferrous and non-ferrous metal processing, production of construction materials, machinery and equipment, renewable energy, furniture, textiles, clothing, leather, and packaging products, as well as paper and paper-based goods.

Infrastructure development is expected to begin shortly, with the park set to open its doors for entrepreneur applications soon. The project will create new jobs, diversify the local economy, accelerate regional growth, and most importantly, improve the efficient use of raw materials,” Kazimov articulated.