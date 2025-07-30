Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Economic Zones Dev't Agency Airs Facelifting At Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Industrial Park

Economic Zones Dev't Agency Airs Facelifting At Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Industrial Park


2025-07-30 06:09:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ Infrastructure work is scheduled to begin soon at the newly established Nakhchivan Industrial Park, Elchin Kazimov, spokesperson for the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, said in an interview with Trend .

The official also outlined the planned activities for the industrial park.

“By the decree of the head of state dated December 5, 2024, an industrial park was established on a 310-hectare area in Nakhchivan. In the initial stage, the priority areas of activity for the park have been defined. The park will focus on food and chemical industries, waste processing, ferrous and non-ferrous metal processing, production of construction materials, machinery and equipment, renewable energy, furniture, textiles, clothing, leather, and packaging products, as well as paper and paper-based goods.

Infrastructure development is expected to begin shortly, with the park set to open its doors for entrepreneur applications soon. The project will create new jobs, diversify the local economy, accelerate regional growth, and most importantly, improve the efficient use of raw materials,” Kazimov articulated.

MENAFN30072025000187011040ID1109861825

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search