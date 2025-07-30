SQAIRZ Named Official On-Field Footwear Partner Of Minor League Players And Officially Licensed Footwear Partner Of MLB Players, Inc.

WINDHAM, N.H., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SQAIRZ, the performance footwear company redefining how athletes connect with the ground, has been named official on-field footwear partner of Minor League Players and an officially licensed footwear partner of MLB Players, Inc. , the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The deal confirms another major milestone in SQAIRZ's mission to challenge legacy brands with data-proven performance.

Already a proven force in golf, where its award-winning shoes have been praised by Tour legends and biomechanics experts alike, SQAIRZ began its expansion into baseball and pickleball in Q4 of 2024. The foundation of its success lies in its patented roomier toe box , a design that promotes proper toe splay, stronger ground connection, and more efficient energy transfer. That single structural difference unlocks measurable advantages in balance, stability, and power-all critical to elevating athletic performance. Within months, SQAIRZ earned recognition for disrupting both markets with clinically validated footwear built not just for comfort, but for biomechanical efficiency. Backed by scientific data and elite-level partnerships, that momentum is now accelerating across every level of play.

"We welcome SQAIRZ as official on-field footwear partner of Minor League Players and officially licensed footwear partner of MLB Players, Inc.," said MLB Player Inc., President Evan Kaplan. "Their athlete-first design and science-backed approach seeks to align with the ever-evolving needs of our players-and we're proud to support this next step in performance footwear."

Studies conducted on SQAIRZ cleats were recommended for manuscript publication by the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) , making SQAIRZ the first baseball footwear company to achieve this level of clinical validation. When tested in comparison to the top legacy brands, the studies revealed:



Players gained over 2 MPH in exit velocity Pitchers gained over 2 MPH in pitching velocity

The only change in testing conditions was the footwear. All performance improvements were attributed directly to SQAIRZ's patented technology.

"The MLB Players, Inc. partnership is a major step forward in our pursuit of performance through science," said Bob Winskowicz, Founder and CEO of SQAIRZ. "We're building footwear that enhances biomechanics, protects joints, and helps athletes generate more force. The data doesn't lie, and we're just getting started."

Leading the innovation in baseball is the GFPTM (Ground Force Production) line, designed from the ground up to optimize energy transfer, traction, and control. Built with a patented roomier forefoot , the GFPTM creates a more stable base that promotes proper toe splay, enhancing balance, rotational power, and long-term joint health. The SmartTractionTM outsole delivers aggressive grip with directional release, giving athletes explosive movement with a biomechanically sound foundation. Every detail was engineered for purpose, from the Sta-PutTM lacing system that keeps the foot secure inning after inning, to the low-profile collar that supports full range of motion without sacrificing stability. The result is a cleat that boosts performance but also helps reduce fatigue and lower the risk of injury over time.

Many of the game's top amateur development programs have already embraced the GFPTM line. SQAIRZ is the official shoe of Diamond Allegiance and an official footwear partner of Perfect Game , giving thousands of elite youth and high school athletes access to clinically validated cleats. Adoption has also grown rapidly at the professional level, with a growing number of MLB players choosing to wear SQAIRZ for the same reasons: comfort, stability, and performance backed by data.

SQAIRZ GFPTM baseball & softball cleats are available now in molded , metal , and turf , and come in sizes for men, women, and youth athletes . The lineup features a range of bold colorways - including the brand new Carolina Blue . Players, parents, and coaches can shop the full collection at sqairz and online at Dick's Sporting Goods .

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ is a performance-driven athletic footwear company dedicated to redefining footwear innovation through biomechanics, research, and athlete insights. From award-winning golf shoes to revolutionary baseball and softball footwear, SQAIRZ empowers athletes to achieve their peak performance across all levels of play.

About MLB Players, Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams. MLB Players, Inc. serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for all commercial business interests and licensing activities involving active Major League and Minor League Baseball players. Follow @MLBPA on Instagram and X.

