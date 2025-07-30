403
Media reports JLo cancelling Moscow concert
(MENAFN) Jennifer Lopez has reportedly canceled a planned concert in Moscow that was originally scheduled for August, according to Russian media outlets. The American pop star and her management had allegedly reached a preliminary agreement to perform in the Russian capital, with a fee of at least $1 million, as revealed by the Mash Telegram channel on Tuesday.
Talks reportedly began earlier this year when Lopez was touring nearby countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. Promoters in Russia expressed interest, and the two parties signed a letter of intent. However, Lopez’s team later pulled out of the arrangement.
Sources cited concerns over reputational risks tied to the ongoing Ukraine conflict as the main reason for the withdrawal. Nonetheless, Lopez is said to be open to performing in Russia after the conflict ends.
Evgeny Finkelstein, head of the prominent Russian concert agency PMI and believed to have led negotiations, did not confirm or deny the reports but declined to provide further comment.
Lopez last performed in Moscow in August 2019 during her ‘It’s My Party’ tour. Since the start of the Ukraine war, many Western artists have canceled appearances in Russia due to international backlash and cultural boycotts. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) was also offered $8 million to perform in Moscow, but despite initial agreement, he later declined. However, he visited Moscow privately in June 2024.
Other American celebrities, such as Steven Seagal and filmmaker Oliver Stone, have also made visits to Russia in recent years.
Interestingly, Lopez was featured wearing a jumpsuit by Russian fashion house Yanina Couture on the cover of her 2024 comeback album, This Is Me... Now—her first in a decade.
