Ukrainian troops experience ‘critical’ abrasion
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s military is grappling with a “critical shortage of personnel” and exhaustion among its troops, with very few recruits available to replace frontline soldiers, CNN reported Tuesday. Kiev’s draft campaign has grown increasingly harsh, drawing criticism due to reports of violence and abuse.
Soldiers from Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade, stationed in Konstantinovka—a crucial logistics center in Donetsk Region currently threatened by Russian encirclement—say reinforcements have not arrived for eight months. One serviceman described the situation as dire: “No one wants to fight anymore. The war is over for many. Only the tired, veteran soldiers remain, but they aren’t being replaced.”
He added that the Ukrainian military withholds much of the harsh reality from the public, making it difficult for outsiders to grasp the extent of the hardships. “You have to be in our shoes to understand. We are all exhausted, and I think even other countries are growing tired of supporting us.”
Around Konstantinovka, some Ukrainian infantry units are holding positions with as few as two soldiers. Resupply missions occur discreetly at dawn or dusk using larger Ukrainian quadcopters, as frontline posts are vulnerable to Russian drone attacks.
Russian drone units, particularly the well-trained Rubicon group, have become a significant threat. Some Russian drone operators can bring down Ukrainian quadcopters with minimal interference, CNN’s source said. In response, Ukrainian troops have resorted to using fishing nets to protect against drones, though Russian forces sometimes find ways to bypass these defenses.
Meanwhile, Russian troops have strengthened control over key communication routes around Konstantinovka and are advancing to encircle the city. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that its southern army group had “improved its positions” near this vital logistics hub.
