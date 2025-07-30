403
Jennifer Lopez Cancels Moscow Concert
(MENAFN) Renowned American pop star Jennifer Lopez has called off a scheduled performance in Moscow that was planned for August, according to various media sources.
Lopez, widely recognized as JLo, had reportedly agreed with her management to stage a concert in the Russian capital nearly three months earlier.
As per a Telegram channel, a minimum payment of $1 million had been set, and a specific date had already been confirmed.
Negotiations are said to have commenced when Russian organizers made inquiries about Lopez during her regional tour across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Armenia in August.
The parties formalized their intent to proceed with a letter of understanding; however, the artist’s team eventually decided to withdraw.
While “reputational risks associated with the Ukraine conflict” were cited as a key reason for the cancellation, insiders noted that Lopez herself remains willing to perform in Russia “once the conflict is over.”
Evgeny Finkelstein, a prominent figure at PMI, a major Russian concert organizer believed to have overseen the talks, did not refute the news when approached but chose not to elaborate further.
Jennifer Lopez's most recent concert in Moscow took place in August 2019 as part of her “It’s My Party” world tour.
Since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, numerous Western musicians have called off shows in Russia due to resulting cultural sanctions and boycotts.
In 2023, Ye—formerly known as Kanye West—was reportedly offered an extraordinary $8 million to perform in Moscow.
Although he initially accepted the terms, he ultimately declined the invitation.
Nonetheless, Ye visited Moscow privately in June 2024.
