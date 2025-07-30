403
Trump warns India of upcoming tariffs if deal is not finalized
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned that India could face tariffs of up to 25% if a trade deal with the United States is not finalized by the August 1 deadline.
When asked by reporters on Tuesday whether higher tariffs would be imposed in the absence of a deal, Trump responded, "Yeah, I think so."
The US has given India and several other nations until August 1 to reach agreements or face increased import taxes.
Negotiations between Indian and American officials have been ongoing for several months, though updates from both sides have fluctuated between optimism and caution regarding the timeline and outcomes.
Asked about his expectations from a potential agreement, Trump said: "We're going to see. India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country."
"But now I'm in charge, and you just can't do that," he added.
India's commerce ministry has not yet responded to requests for comment.
Tariffs are taxes placed on imports from foreign countries, and Trump has frequently criticized India’s trade policies, referring to the country as a “tariff king” and accusing it of unfair practices in past remarks.
