Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump warns India of upcoming tariffs if deal is not finalized

Trump warns India of upcoming tariffs if deal is not finalized


2025-07-30 05:23:23
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned that India could face tariffs of up to 25% if a trade deal with the United States is not finalized by the August 1 deadline.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday whether higher tariffs would be imposed in the absence of a deal, Trump responded, "Yeah, I think so."

The US has given India and several other nations until August 1 to reach agreements or face increased import taxes.

Negotiations between Indian and American officials have been ongoing for several months, though updates from both sides have fluctuated between optimism and caution regarding the timeline and outcomes.

Asked about his expectations from a potential agreement, Trump said: "We're going to see. India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country."

"But now I'm in charge, and you just can't do that," he added.

India's commerce ministry has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Tariffs are taxes placed on imports from foreign countries, and Trump has frequently criticized India’s trade policies, referring to the country as a “tariff king” and accusing it of unfair practices in past remarks.

MENAFN30072025000045017281ID1109861673

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search