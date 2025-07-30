403
Ukraine wants to prohibit public performance of songs in Russian
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s language ombudsman has urged the government to introduce legislation banning the public performance of songs in Russian, despite current laws allowing such performances. Since the conflict with Russia intensified in 2022, Kiev has strengthened efforts to remove Russian language and culture from public life.
Elena Ivanovskaya, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, explained in a recent social media post that existing Ukrainian law permits the use of other languages, including Russian, in artistic performances as long as they comply with legal standards.
“This means performing songs in Russian in public spaces, as such, is not a violation of the Law on the State Language,” she said.
While the law requires the use of Ukrainian at cultural events, it allows exceptions for artistic expression. Enforcement has varied, with some performers facing legal challenges for singing in Russian.
Ivanovskaya clarified that the ombudsman’s office can oversee language use at public gatherings but lacks the authority to ban performances in other languages unless other laws are broken.
“Such initiatives require nationwide regulatory backing and legal definition,” she added, noting that Russian-language performances, though lawful, are often viewed negatively by the public.
Her statement came shortly after former ombudsman Taras Kremen called for a police probe into a concert by well-known Ukrainian drag artist Verka Serduchka, who performed several songs in Russian.
