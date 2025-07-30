14Th Gabala International Music Festival Concludes (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 14th Gabala International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and“Gilan,” has come to a close, Trend reports.

Held from July 24 to 29, this cherished cultural event once again captivated music lovers with its grandeur, drawing attention to the city of Gabala.

Dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the legendary Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the six-day festival featured performances by distinguished musicians, soloists, and renowned ensembles from Azerbaijan, Latin America, Georgia, and Lithuania.

Audiences enjoyed performances by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, the Choir of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikret Amirov, the Mercadonegro music group (Latin America), Tbilisi Big Band (Georgia), the Čiurlionis Quartet (Lithuania), participants of the“Support for Youth” project, the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra named after Gara Garayev, the Kharibulbul mugham group, People's Artist Nazakat Teymurova, the Detashe-Sabah violin ensemble, Baku Music Academy students, and other prominent performers.

The final concert and closing ceremony featured the Viva Opera program, performed by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Vasif Adigozalov and the 100th anniversary of Rauf Atakishiyev, the concert's first part - conducted by People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov - included Adigozalov's Holiday Overture, Piano Concerto No. 4, Carnation romance, folk songs from the Çanakkale 1915 oratorio, and Song about Baku. Soloists included Murad Adigozalzade (piano), Afag Abbasova (soprano), Seljan Fermor-Hesketh (soprano), and Avaz Abdulla (baritone).

The second part, led by Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra, featured performances by People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov (tenor), Afag Abbasova (soprano), Aytaj Shikhalizade (mezzo-soprano), and Avaz Abdulla (baritone), all warmly received by the audience. The concert concluded with a performance of Brindisi from Verdi's La Traviata, delivered by all soloists.

The Gabala International Music Festival plays a vital role in Azerbaijan's cultural life, serving as a platform for discovering new talents and fostering the exchange of knowledge in classical music. It remains a highly anticipated event among music enthusiasts each year.