Russia Issues Wanted Notice For Head Of Azerbaijani Diaspora In Yekaterinburg
According to information, Shikhlinski is wanted in a criminal case, but the specific article of the Criminal Code under which the search is being conducted is not disclosed.
To recall, on the morning of June 27, the Russian Federal Security Service conducted raids on the homes of Azerbaijanis in the city of Yekaterinburg. During the raids, two Azerbaijanis - brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov- were killed, and several people were detained.
An examination revealed multiple injuries on the bodies of the Safarov brothers, who were killed in Yekaterinburg. In this regard, a criminal case has been opened in Azerbaijan, for which there are sufficient legal grounds.
Shikhlinski was detained and taken to the Investigative Committee for the Sverdlovsk region to testify as a witness, after which he was released.
