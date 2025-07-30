Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Issues Wanted Notice For Head Of Azerbaijani Diaspora In Yekaterinburg

2025-07-30 05:07:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia's Yekaterinburg, Shahin Shikhlinski, has been put on the wanted list by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.

According to information, Shikhlinski is wanted in a criminal case, but the specific article of the Criminal Code under which the search is being conducted is not disclosed.

To recall, on the morning of June 27, the Russian Federal Security Service conducted raids on the homes of Azerbaijanis in the city of Yekaterinburg. During the raids, two Azerbaijanis - brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov- were killed, and several people were detained.

An examination revealed multiple injuries on the bodies of the Safarov brothers, who were killed in Yekaterinburg. In this regard, a criminal case has been opened in Azerbaijan, for which there are sufficient legal grounds.

Shikhlinski was detained and taken to the Investigative Committee for the Sverdlovsk region to testify as a witness, after which he was released.

