139 Combat Clashes On Frontline, Enemy Carries Out 32 Air Strikes

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Faceboo the update as of 22:00 on Tuesday, July 29, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 139 combat clashes. The enemy launched three missiles and 32 air strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, used six missiles and dropped 59 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1,229 strikes with loitering munitions and 3,919 shellings," the report said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 assault operations by the occupiers, with two more combat engagements still ongoing.

In addition, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped three guided bombs, and carried out 287 shelling attacks, eight of which were with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the Vovchansk area and toward Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy twice attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions toward Pishchane and in the Holubivka area.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, Dibrova, Torske, and toward Serednie, Shandryholove, and Yampil.

In the Siversk sector , our troops stopped five attacks near Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Fedorivka, with two more clashes still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attempts to advance toward Bila Hora and in the Novomarkove area.

The enemy attempted six times to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Toretsk sector , in the Toretsk area.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk sector , the aggressor carried out 48 assaults and offensive actions in the areas of the following settlements: Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Myroliubivka, Horikhove, Dachne, Nykanorivka, and Novoukrainka.

Currently, fighting is ongoing in one location.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers have neutralized 96 occupiers in this sector, 56 of whom were killed.

Fourteen unmanned aerial vehicles and two shelters for personnel have been destroyed.

In addition, two enemy vehicles and two motorcycles have been damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , our defenders stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Novokhatsk, and Zelenyi Pole, with another battle still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been no clashes in the Huliaipole sector .

The settlement of Bilohiria was hit by unguided air missiles.

In the Orikhiv sector , our defenders repelled two attacks in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by invaders in the Prydniprovske sector .

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 28, 172 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline , more than half of which took place in the Lyman and Pokrovsk sectors.

