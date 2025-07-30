Morocco Expects Q3 Economic Growth Of 4.4 Pct In '25

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) The following is a report by Morocco's News Agency as part of the Federation of Arab News Agencies' (FANA) economic file.

By Al-Sayed Al-Jawaheri

RABAT, July 30 (KUNA) -- Morocco's official statistical agency, the High Commission for Planning (HCP), expects national economic growth at 4.4 percent during the third quarter of 2025.

In a news release on the economic situation for the first quarter of 2025 and forecasts for the second and third quarters, HCP explained that "growth prospects for the third quarter of 2025 indicate a continuation of the momentum that began at the beginning of this year, albeit at a more moderate pace. According to preliminary estimates, GDP growth is expected to reach 4.4 percent during the third quarter of 2025." It reported that external demand for Morocco is expected to slow, while domestic demand will continue to support economic growth, reaching 6.6 points.

Given the recovery momentum that began at the end of 2024, investment and consumption are expected to continue recovering during the third quarter of 2025, boosting non-agricultural activities by 4.2 percent year-on-year, compared to 4.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the Mohammad VI Investment Fund (a Moroccan sovereign wealth fund) announced the selection of 14 companies to manage funds, to contribute to the strengthening of private capital in companies, enhance their investment capabilities and create sustainable job opportunities.

The 14 selected companies succeeded in raising approximately 14.5 billion dirhams (about USD 1.5 billion) in national and international capital, it added.

It also pointed out that the companies guarantee broad coverage of priority sectors of the national economy, in line with the investment policy of the Mohammad VI Investment Fund, through three specialized industrial funds, one in agriculture and food industry, two in tourism, one in transportation and logistics and seven general funds.

These public funds have been divided according to the size of the targeted investment so that enterprises, particularly small and medium-size, can find offers tailored to their needs. (end) aa