Summer Spending Spree: How To Avoid Financial Pitfalls During Peak Season

To help consumers avoid the debt trap during the seasonal spending surge, Consolidated Credit a national nonprofit credit counseling agency, is offering practical tips for staying financially grounded.

"Summer is a time when budgets get stretched in ways people don't always anticipate," says April Lewis-Parks , Director of Education and Certified Financial Counselor at Consolidated Credit. "Whether it's spontaneous weekend getaways, rising utility bills, or the pressure to keep kids entertained, the season can quietly chip away at your financial stability if you're not proactive."

Summer Spending and Market Volatility Go Hand in Hand

Historically, the summer months bring a combination of increased consumer spending and market volatility. Many families overspend during the summer and only realize the full impact when fall bills start rolling in.

"Generally, there are strong indications of increased credit card usage in July and August, and unfortunately, that often leads to high-interest balances that linger into the holidays," Lewis-Parks notes. "That makes it even harder to stay ahead financially as the year progresses."

To help consumers avoid seasonal debt, Consolidated Credit recommends:



Set a specific budget for the remainder of the summer: Build in categories for travel, activities, and extra food costs so nothing catches you off guard.

Avoid putting experiences on credit: If it won't be paid off in full by next month, reconsider or scale down.

Use cashback or points strategically: Redeem rewards you've already earned instead of chasing new offers that lead to spending more.

Beware of 'Buy Now, Pay Later' traps: These options can seem convenient, but multiple deferred purchases quickly stack up. Keep utility bills in check: Use fans, adjust thermostat settings, and unplug unused devices to reduce summer energy spikes.

If consumers are feeling the financial strain of summer spending, Consolidated Credit offers free credit counseling and budgeting assistance to help households regain control before the fall season kicks in.

"The most important step is facing your finances head-on," says Lewis-Parks. "Whether you're dealing with $1,500 or $15,000 in credit card debt, there are solutions-and you don't have to do it alone."

About: Consolidated Credit is a nonprofit organization that has helped over 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges. For more than 30 years, they have provided credit counseling, debt management programs, and financial education to help individuals and families build brighter financial futures.

To speak with a certified counselor or access free budgeting tools, visit or call 1-800-210-3481.

SOURCE Consolidated Credit