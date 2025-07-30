403
Brazil's B3 Exchange Holds Ground As Risks Loom Over Trade And Central Bank Moves
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's financial markets showed resilience on July 29, with official B3 data confirming that the Ibovespa climbed 0.45 percent to close at 132,726.
Despite global equity weakness and ongoing trade concerns, heavyweights Petrobras and Embraer drove this gain. Oil's rally, ignited by rising geopolitical tension after a new U.S. ultimatum to Russia in the Ukraine conflict, fueled Petrobras shares.
Embraer benefited from Brazilian government efforts to limit U.S. tariff fallout, with officials stating clear intentions to support affected industries. The real strengthened, with the dollar falling to R$5.5695.
Investors reacted to positive signals around U.S.-Brazil tariff negotiations. Policymakers publicly confirmed their strategy to seek relief measures without escalating the trade dispute.
Authorities reaffirmed their compliance with World Trade Organization rules and maintained dialogue with U.S. leadership. Brazil's Central Bank scheduled a crucial Copom meeting for July 30, which the market widely expects to leave the Selic rate at 15 percent.
Option pricing from the official B3 site showed over 96 percent probability of an unchanged rate, reflecting the hawkish stance amid persistent inflation. Fundamentals from B3's latest update indicated robust trading activity, with average daily volume holding above R$24 billion.
Turnover velocity presented a slight month-on-month decrease, but liquidity remained solid overall. Bond ETF inflows picked up, although equity ETF flows moderated.
Globally, official U.S. indexes confirmed a negative tone. The Dow lost 0.46 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.30 percent, and the Nasdaq shed 0.38 percent.
Ongoing trade talks with China left U.S. equities volatile, despite statements of progress from officials. Europe's Stoxx 600 rose 0.29 percent, after strong earnings reports tempered concern over U.S. tariffs.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei declined 0.79 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged down 0.15 percent. Technically, the Ibovespa daily chart reveals the index is stabilizing at critical support between 132,700 and 133,000.
The 14-day RSI fell below 40, indicating the market approached oversold levels during the session. The MACD remains negative but may be narrowing, suggesting selling pressure slowed.
Prices tested lower Bollinger Bands, signaling volatility and caution. The 4-hour chart reinforced this narrative, with neither buyers nor sellers able to establish dominance, but support holding for now.
The Global Liquidity Index, which appears as the yellow line, showed declining momentum during this period. This trend aligns with tightening liquidity both in Brazil and internationally, contributing to subdued price action and investor wariness.
Throughout July 29, traders valued official remarks and data, as government and central bank decisions shaped a defensive but steady session.
The Ibovespa's performance underscores the importance of energy stocks and macro factors surrounding policy, trade, and international risk. Investors remain alert for further direction from monetary authorities and global trade headlines as markets move into Super Wednesday.
