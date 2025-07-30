Textured Vegetable Protein Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Case Studies Of AI Bobby, Greenprotein AI, And Cradle

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textured Vegetable Protein Market Report by Type (Slices, Chunks, Flakes, Granules), Source (Soy, Pea, Wheat), Application (Meat Analogues, Bars & Snacks, Ready-to-Eat Meals), Nature (Organic, Conventional), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textured vegetable protein (TVP) market is on track to grow from USD 1.88 billion in 2025 to USD 2.65 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period. This growth is fueled by both established industry leaders and innovative newcomers prioritizing research and development.

Companies like Roquette, Cargill, and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) are at the forefront of this movement, enhancing TVP quality and diversity through their extensive supply networks and advanced technologies. ADM's acquisition of Sojaprotein, for example, bolstered its presence in the non-GMO soy protein sector, while Ingredion and Roquette introduced specialized pea-based TVP products, addressing the heightened demand for clean-label and allergen-free options.

On the flip side, the market faces challenges, notably the presence of allergens from soy and wheat, which complicates labeling and manufacturing. Operational and production energy costs can impact profit margins, particularly for smaller manufacturers. Furthermore, the raw material costs, such as pea protein, are comparatively higher than animal-based proteins, restricting market expansion, especially in price-sensitive regions.

Organic Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR

Ethical and environmental concerns are strong drivers in the textured vegetable protein space. With the adverse environmental impacts of animal farming drawing consumer awareness, the shift towards sustainable food solutions is evident. TVP, made from soy, peas, and wheat, has a much lower carbon footprint than animal-based proteins, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers, particularly in regulation-heavy regions like Europe. As more consumers adopt plant-based diets aligned with their values, ethical considerations, including animal welfare, play a crucial role.

The TVP market, while promising, faces hurdles regarding sensory perception. The disparity in flavor, texture, and mouthfeel between plant-based proteins and traditional meats remains a barrier, particularly for non-vegetarian and flexitarian consumers looking for a comparable experience. Despite innovations in the field, this gap still exists.

Chunks Type Segment Dominates

TVP chunks, which mimic the texture and mouthfeel of meat, are favored in culinary uses like stews and stir-fries. These products, valued for flavor absorption and chewy texture, appeal to both vegan and flexitarian consumers and are popular in Europe and North America. Their use in pet food further expands market opportunities. Despite higher production costs, the demand for realistic meat alternatives supports the growth of the TVP market.

Regional Insights

North America leads the TVP market with high consumer awareness, robust plant-based food brand presence, and a strong foodservice infrastructure. The shift towards meat alternatives among health-conscious consumers, paired with government-backed sustainability initiatives, underscores its market dominance. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by increasing health awareness, urbanization, and dietary shifts. Nations like China, India, Japan, and Australia exhibit rising demand for sustainable and affordable protein sources, facilitated by local agricultural practices and government support.

Key players in the market include ADM (US), Roquette Freres (France), Ingredion (US), dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), The Scoular Company (US), Beneo (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), MGP (US), PURIS (US), Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Gushen Biological Technology Group, Co., Ltd. (China), Axiom Foods, Inc. (US), Foodchem International Corporation (China), and Dacsa Group (Spain).

Research Coverage and Report Benefits:

This comprehensive report segments the textured vegetable protein market by type, source, nature, application, and region, with in-depth analyses of competitive landscapes, end-use scenarios, and key strategies of major companies.

Market leaders and new entrants can leverage insights on revenue approximations and competitive positioning to craft effective go-to-market strategies. Challenges include managing allergen implications and enhancing product appeal to meet growing consumer expectations and regulatory scrutiny.

Key Attributes:

