Textured Vegetable Protein Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Case Studies Of AI Bobby, Greenprotein AI, And Cradle
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|237
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.88 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.65 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Demand for Meat Alternatives Breakthroughs in Food Science and Processing Technologies Surge in Investments and Collaborations in Plant-Sourced Food Business
- Allergies Associated with Vegetable Protein Sources Complexities in Processing Textured Vegetable Proteins
- Economical Solutions Using Plant-based Ingredients Shift from Traditional Extraction Sources of Textured Vegetable Protein to New Sources
- Stringent Government Regulations High Cost of Production
Impact of Generative AI/AI on Textured Vegetable Protein Market
- Use of Gen AI in Food & Beverage Ingredients Case Studies
- AI Bobby: Optimizing Protein Gelation Greenprotein AI: Extrusion Optimization Cradle: Designing Novel TVP Proteins
Company Profiles
- ADM Cargill, Incorporated Roquette Freres International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Ingredion DSM-Firmenich MGP Puris Beneo Axiom Foods, Inc. The Scoular Company Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co. Ltd. Gushen Biological Technology Group Co. Ltd. Foodchem International Corporation Dacsa Group Shandong Wonderful Biotech Co. Ltd. Sun Nutrafoods Crown Soya Protein Group Company Hoya Foods Sotexpro Living Foods Prana Organic ND Labs Inc Blattmann Schweiz AG Sonic Biochem
