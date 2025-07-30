403
South Korea Urges Resuming North Korea Talks
(MENAFN) South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker, Woo Won-shik, emphasized the necessity of reviving dialogue between the two Koreas on Wednesday, despite the continuing strains in their relationship, according to a news agency.
During his address at the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament held in Switzerland, Woo pointed out that both nations had recently ceased actions that had long symbolized hostility—such as loudspeaker broadcasts across the border, the release of propaganda leaflets and trash-filled balloons, and the disruption of communication signals.
"Despite the difficulties, channels for dialogue must remain open," he stated.
His appeal came shortly after Kim Yo Jong, the sibling of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, rejected Seoul’s latest outreach.
She dismissed President Lee Jae-myung’s call to alleviate military tensions and restart discussions, turning down any renewed diplomatic initiative.
Since taking office last month, President Lee has undertaken efforts to lower friction with Pyongyang.
His administration paused border propaganda operations and called on civil society organizations to cease anti-North Korean acts, signaling his leadership’s dedication to restarting inter-Korean communications.
Nonetheless, Kim Yo Jong earlier declared that Pyongyang had no interest in any proposals from the South.
She criticized President Lee for continuing the approach of his predecessor, accusing him of blindly aligning with the South Korea–US alliance and promoting antagonism against the North.
