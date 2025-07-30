Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


China issues tsunami alert following Russia’s powerful earthquake

2025-07-30 03:29:28
(MENAFN) China issued a tsunami warning on Wednesday for certain coastal regions after a major 8.8 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, according to reports.

The country's Ministry of Natural Resources released a yellow alert for tsunami activity, with official sources indicating that waves were expected to reach parts of Shanghai by the evening. Forecasts estimated the wave height could reach up to 30 centimeters.

Taiwan also responded with a tsunami watch, with meteorological authorities predicting the waves might reach its coastline around 1:18 p.m. local time (0518 GMT).

Authorities in the Philippines urged caution in coastal communities along the Pacific, warning of possible tsunami waves measuring under one meter as a result of the same seismic event.

According to reports, the earthquake originated at a depth of 20.7 kilometers and occurred roughly 119 kilometers east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The powerful tremor triggered tsunami warnings throughout the broader Pacific region.

MENAFN30072025000045017281ID1109861012

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Search