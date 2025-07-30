India Promoting Hybrid Warfare After 'Marka-E-Haq' Defeat, Says Field Marshal Asim Munir
India, having suffered a defeat in the“Marka-e-Haq” (battle for truth), is now promoting hybrid warfare by backing terrorist groups, said Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, during a meeting with participants of the 16th National Workshop Balochistan, which included civil servants and academics.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Munir strongly condemned India's support for terrorist elements, asserting that these groups will meet the same humiliating end as India did in the“Marka-e-Haq.”
He emphasized that terrorism recognizes no religion, sect, or ethnicity, and eradicating it requires national unity and collective resolve.
Field Marshal described India's backing of terrorism as a failed attempt to undermine the patriotism of the people of Balochistan.
He assured that in the face of internal or external threats, every possible measure will be taken to safeguard national dignity and public security.
Field Marshal Munir also highlighted the importance of development projects in Balochistan and called for greater inter-institutional cooperation and the adoption of a coordinated national strategy for long-term progress.
