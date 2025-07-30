Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market To Grow Worth USD 207 Billion By 2033 Exhibiting CAGR Of 5.28%

Market Size in 2024 : USD 130 Billion

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market Report by Type (Food Crops/Cereals, Fruits, Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses), and Region 2025-2033“ , Saudi Arabia agriculture market size reached USD 130 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 207 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.28% during 2025-2033.

Vision 2030 and Government Investments

Growth Factors in the Saudi Arabia Agriculture Industry

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is a game-changer for agriculture, pumping massive funds into food security and sustainable farming. The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has poured USD 104.7 billion into 3,300 water projects, making irrigation easier for farmers growing crops like dates and tomatoes. The Agricultural Development Fund also approved USD 4.6 billion in loans, covering 70% of modern greenhouse costs. This financial boost helps farmers adopt high-tech systems, like drip irrigation, which cuts water use by 40%. These efforts reduce reliance on imports and support local production, driving growth in a desert nation where farming is tough but increasingly vital.

Rising Consumer Demand for Local Produce

Saudis are craving fresh, locally grown food, pushing the agriculture sector to expand. A survey shows 68% of consumers prefer local fruits and vegetables for their quality and freshness, boosting crops like watermelons and grapes. Companies like NADEC are scaling up production, with their farms in Al-Rajhi supplying 30% more vegetables to supermarkets like Lulu. Urbanization and a growing population, especially in cities like Riyadh, fuel this demand. The government's push for self-sufficiency, backed by subsidies for farmers, ensures more local produce hits the shelves, supporting economic diversification and cutting import costs, which hit USD 10.3 billion recently.

Technological Advancements in Farming

Tech is transforming Saudi agriculture, making farming more efficient in a water-scarce land. Drones and IoT sensors, like those used by SALIC's Hummingbird Technologies, monitor crop health, boosting yields by 30% in some Tabuk farms. Precision agriculture cuts water and fertilizer use, critical when groundwater is limited. For example, RedSea's saltwater greenhouses produce tomatoes using 90% less water. The government's USD 24.4 billion investment in agri-tech supports these innovations, helping farmers grow high-value crops like strawberries. This tech-driven approach not only increases output but also attracts private investment, fueling sector growth.

Growth of Greenhouse and Vertical Farming

Key Trends in the Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market

Greenhouses and vertical farms are booming, tackling Saudi Arabia's harsh climate. With 6,096 hectares under greenhouse cultivation, farmers grow high-value crops like cucumbers, using 90% less water than traditional methods. NEOM's solar-powered greenhouse, spanning 100 hectares, produces strawberries for local and GCC markets. Vertical farming, like Riyadh's 4,500 m2 indoor farm, boosts year-round production. These systems meet peak demand during Ramadan and support exports, with dates alone valued at USD 390.1 million. Government subsidies covering 70% of greenhouse costs drive this trend, making sustainable farming a cornerstone of food security.

Surge in Organic Farming

Organic farming is taking off as Saudis demand chemical-free food. The Saudi Green Initiative backs this shift, with Al-Jouf farmers using organic fertilizers for wheat, increasing output by 15%. Yara International's acquisition of Agribios Italiana's organic fertilizer business reflects this trend. A recent study shows 68% of consumers prefer organic products, driving brands like Almarai to launch organic dairy lines. Government programs, like the Organic Action Plan, offer subsidies for certifications, helping farmers meet global standards. This trend boosts local production and opens export markets, enhancing Saudi Arabia's agricultural reputation.

Expansion of Aquaculture

Aquaculture is making waves, with Saudi Arabia targeting a 500% increase in fish production. The National Fisheries Development Program supports this, with Tabuk Fisheries Company boosting shrimp exports, adding nearly USD 1 billion to the economy. Investments in fish farming equipment and cold-chain logistics, valued at USD 1.51 billion, ensure fresh seafood reaches markets. This trend diversifies agriculture, reducing reliance on crop imports. For example, salmon farming in Jeddah is cutting seafood import costs. As consumer demand for healthy proteins grows, aquaculture

Saudi Arabia Agriculture Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Food Crops/Cereals

Fruits

Vegetables Oilseeds and Pulses

Breakup by Region:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, key player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.

Future Outlook

The Saudi Arabia agriculture market is poised for significant growth as it aligns with Vision 2030's focus on food security and economic diversification. Continued government investment in infrastructure, such as water projects and advanced irrigation, will enable sustainable farming despite environmental challenges. Emerging technologies, like vertical farming and data-driven agriculture, will further enhance productivity, as seen in projects like the Al Kharj smart farms. The rising demand for organic and locally produced food, coupled with export opportunities in dates and dairy, will drive market expansion. However, challenges like water scarcity and import reliance must be addressed to ensure long-term sustainability and self-sufficiency.

