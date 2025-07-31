Doorwins Launches London’s First Biometric Aluminium Front Door with MI5-Level Security for Luxury Homes

(MENAFN- Ravi Shreevastav) In a groundbreaking move set to redefine home security in the luxury property market, Doorwins Windows and Doors has officially launched a first-of-its-kind aluminium front door system equipped with biometric fingerprint access technology. This cutting-edge product, now available across Greater London, promises to revolutionize how residents protect their homes—particularly in high-end neighborhoods like Belgravia, Knightsbridge, and Mayfair.



Located at 4 Observatory Gardens, London, W8 7HY, Doorwins Windows and Doors is a known leader in architectural-grade aluminium products and has now raised the bar with this smart, secure, and sustainable entrance solution.



> “Our clients have asked for more than just doors—they want fortress-level protection wrapped in architectural elegance,” said the lead security architect at Doorwins. “This door is engineered to meet MI5-level intrusion standards, wrapped in a minimalist design.”







Smart Home Security with Style



The biometric aluminium front door combines fingerprint-scanning technology with a multi-point reinforced locking mechanism, offering not only maximum resistance to forced entry but also seamless integration with smart home systems. This door system speaks directly to the growing demand for IoT-enabled and AI-driven security among elite homeowners.







More Than Security—It’s Performances



Beyond security, the door system offers A+ energy ratings, marine-grade anodised aluminium, and complete weatherproofing, making it ideal for London’s unpredictable climate. These features also contribute to the city’s push for energy-efficient construction and sustainability compliance.







The new product fits effortlessly into Doorwins’ existing catalogue, complementing offerings such as:

Aluminium bifold doors in London

Made-to-measure aluminium casement windows

Custom aluminium entrance solutions



This makes Doorwins a one-stop destination for architects, developers, and property owners seeking elite-grade security and design under one roof.







Serving Both New Builds and Heritage Homes

With a strong reputation in aluminium roof lantern installations across Greater London, Doorwins continues to serve both modern developments and historic restorations. Their biometric aluminium doors now join a portfolio of high-performance, architecturally appealing products that blend innovation with legacy.







Aligning with Future-Ready Home Trends



The introduction of this biometric system is well-timed with shifting homeowner priorities, particularly in London’s competitive property market. Key trends include:



Smart access control

Green building compliance

Future-proofed architectural design





This new offering puts Doorwins at the forefront of London’s luxury home security and design evolution.





For Product Inquiries, Contact:

Doorwins Windows and Doors

4 Observatory Gardens, London, W8 7HY

Phone: 020 8629 1171



MENAFN30072025007001015072ID1109860767