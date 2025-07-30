403
Israel Criticizes UK’s Plan to Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN) Israel has dismissed the United Kingdom’s recent declaration to formally recognize a Palestinian state by September unless Tel Aviv undertakes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation” in Gaza.
The Israeli authorities described the British position as a “reward for Hamas.”
In an official announcement, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted that “the shift in the British government’s position at this time, following the French move and internal political pressures, constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages.”
The statement underscored Israel's belief that such diplomatic moves undermine progress toward halting the conflict.
British Premier Keir Starmer emphasized that his administration would advance recognition of a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, contingent on whether Israel takes action to “end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, and revive the prospect of a two-state solution.”
Just days earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that France would also move forward with official recognition of Palestinian statehood during the upcoming UN gathering in September.
Presently, 149 out of the 193 UN member nations have extended recognition to Palestine—a figure that has gradually increased since Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza in October 2023.
The UK’s announcement comes against the backdrop of escalating domestic and international demands for Israel to halt its devastating military campaign in Gaza and permit the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the isolated territory.
