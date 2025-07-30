Third Edition Of Qatar Real Estate Forum To Be Held In October

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority - Aqarat is getting ready to host the 3rd Qatar Real Estate Forum at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from October 14 to 16.

The Forum's 3rd edition aims to boost investor confidence by showcasing Qatar's real estate system's efficiency, possessing clear and secure policies that simplify procedures and ensure transparency in investment processes.

It also seeks to leverage advanced technology to promote transparency by offering digital platforms and tools that simplify operations and empower investors to make informed decisions.

Furthermore, the Forum aims to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders by providing a platform that brings together public and private sector entities to address real estate challenges and forge partnerships built on mutual trust.

Chairman of Aqarat Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that this upcoming event comes amid the real estate sector's steadily growing role in economic development and diversification, as well as achieving sustainable development, which are the key goals of the Third Qatar National Development Strategy 2024-2030, the final phase toward realizing the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Eng. Al Obaidli noted that the Forum aligns with the Authority's strategy launched in December 2024, which seeks to position the State of Qatar as a leading investment destination by regulating, stimulating, and promoting the real estate sector, being a pillar of sustainable economic diversification.

What sets this year's Forum apart, the Chairman of Aqarat explained, is that it's not just a continuation of the successes of the 2023 and 2024 editions, but a leap forward toward having tangible and direct impact.

He added that it will do so by investing in the future and focusing on trust and transparency, digital transformation, and forging sustainable partnerships among stakeholders.

Eng. Al Obaidli said that the 3rd Qatar Real Estate Forum serves as a vital platform for government and private sector stakeholders to engage in dialogue, explore current and future challenges, co-develop solutions, and launch effective strategic partnerships that reinforce trust and propel comprehensive real estate development.