Sidra Medicine Provides Qatar's First Comprehensive Adolescent Eating Disorders Clinic

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, offers a specialised eating disorders clinic within its Adolescent Medicine program to support children and young people, aged 8 to 17.

As the only comprehensive eating disorder program in Qatar, the clinic plays a vital role in addressing a growing health concern by providing holistic, multidisciplinary care tailored to the complex physical and mental health needs of adolescents.

Care is delivered by a multidisciplinary team including pediatricians, psychologists, dietitians, and social workers.

The team is trained in gold-standard therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Eating Disorders (CBT-E) and Family-Based Therapy.

The clinic provides diagnosis and management for conditions such as Anorexia Nervosa (restrictive and binge-purge types); Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID); and co-occurring mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, trauma, and low self-esteem.

Acting Division Chief of Adolescent Medicine, General Pediatrics, and Dermatology at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Madeeha Kamal said:“Eating disorders are not simply about food or weight.

They are complex mental health conditions with deep emotional and psychological roots.

They often go unnoticed, as many young people hide their symptoms.

Our clinic is committed to raising awareness and providing specialized care that combines medical, psychological, nutritional, and family support.”

A standout feature of the program is its integration of allied health professionals who play a crucial role in each patient's recovery.

Dietitians offer tailored nutritional support to help adolescents and their families reach treatment goals, while psychologists address underlying issues such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and body image concerns.

Social workers also work closely with families to address relational dynamics that may be contributing to the disorder, reinforcing the importance of trust and support throughout the healing process.

The program also has an inpatient service for adolescents requiring round-the-clock care and therapy.

Patient management, for both outpatients and inpatients, is based on the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines.

Dr. Al Hammadi, Chair of Pediatric Medicine at Sidra Medicine, said:“At Sidra Medicine, we have witnessed many success stories.

One patient, admitted at age 13 with severe malnutrition and a critically low heart rate, made a full recovery through coordinated inpatient care and ongoing outpatient support.

“She went on to graduate with distinction and gained admission at a leading international university.

All of us were so proud of her progress and milestones.

“With more than 90 percent of our patients achieving long-term recovery, this program demonstrates that with comprehensive treatment and strong family involvement, adolescents can regain their health and lead fulfilling lives.”

Dr. Kamal shares some advice and guidance for parents, if they are worried about their children's eating habits:“Early Detection is extremely crucial when it comes to eating disorders.

Which is why it is important for us to work together with the family because together we can make a difference in their child's life.”

He explains that recognizing warning signs-such as children skipping meals, following rigid food rules like cutting out entire food groups, obsessing over calories or“clean eating,” experiencing noticeable weight changes, or avoiding eating in social situations-can make a significant difference.

Early intervention is key, and collaboration with the family is essential to support a child's well-being.

Nutrition plays a vital role not just in physical growth and development, but also in supporting emotional health.

A balanced diet should consist of three meals and two to three snacks each day, incorporating all key food groups: fruits and vegetables, whole grains, proteins, dairy or alternatives, and healthy fats such as nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils, which are important for brain health.

Dr. Kamal also highlights the importance of family meals in providing structure and emotional connection.

He encourages parents to incorporate daily family mealtimes, creating a safe and supportive space that promotes trust and stability.

These shared meals can be a cornerstone in the recovery process for children with disordered eating, offering consistency, care, and connection.