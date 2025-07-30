Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia Welcomes UK PM Announcement To Recognize Palestine


2025-07-30 02:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 30 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia welcomed, late Tuesday the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement regarding the recognition of the State of Palestine and its support for a two-state solution.
In a statement, Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's call on the international community to take serious steps toward implementing international resolutions that affirm the Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
ash


MENAFN30072025000071011013ID1109860599

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search