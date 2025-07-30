403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia Welcomes UK PM Announcement To Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 30 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia welcomed, late Tuesday the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement regarding the recognition of the State of Palestine and its support for a two-state solution.
In a statement, Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's call on the international community to take serious steps toward implementing international resolutions that affirm the Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
ash
In a statement, Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's call on the international community to take serious steps toward implementing international resolutions that affirm the Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
ash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment