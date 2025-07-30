403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GWC and Qatar Airways Group Extend Decade-Long Partnership with a Landmark Logistics Agreement
(MENAFN- Gwclogistics) July 2025 / Doha / Qatar: In a major milestone for Qatar’s aviation and logistics sectors, GWC and Qatar Airways has officially renewed their long-standing partnership through the signing of a five-year service agreement. The high-profile signing ceremony, held in Doha, underscores both organisations’ shared commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and delivering world-class standards on a global scale.
As one of the world’s most awarded and respected airlines, Qatar Airways consistently sets the benchmark for aviation excellence. Known for its unwavering commitment to service, safety, and innovation, the airline has earned multiple “Airline of the Year” accolades and continues to expand its global footprint from its hub at the world-class Hamad International Airport.
For over a decade, GWC has proudly served as the logistics service provider for this prestigious airline and its key affiliates – including MATAR, and Qatar Duty Free. The airline’s success on the global stage is powered not only by its premium passenger experience, but also by the seamless, behind-the-scenes logistics operations that enable it to thrive.
GWC Group Managing Director, H.E. Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani, said: “This renewed agreement with Qatar Airways reflects the strength of Qatar national institutions working together to achieve excellence on a global stage. At GWC, we are proud to support the operations of the World’s Best Airline with world-class logistics solutions rooted in innovation, efficiency, and reliability. Our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways is a testament to our shared values and our unwavering commitment to Qatar’s continued progress and global connectivity.”
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are pleased to renew our long-standing partnership with GWC. This agreement strengthens our operational capabilities and supports our continued global growth. By working together, we remain committed to delivering world-class services across a broad range of functions, guided by our shared pursuit of excellence.”
GWC stands at the forefront of Qatar’s logistics industry, delivering integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions across diverse sectors including aviation, oil and gas, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce. As the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, GWC has consistently demonstrated world-class execution, innovation, and scale. With a robust infrastructure network, a reputation for operational excellence, and a deep commitment to supporting Qatar’s National Vision, GWC continues to be the logistics partner of choice for many of the world’s most respected institutions.
GWC Chief Commercial Officer, Syed Maaz, said: “This partnership reflects the very best of Qatari ambition and capability. To serve a world-renowned airline like Qatar Airways is a responsibility we take immense pride in. This renewed agreement is not only an extension of services – it’s a renewed promise to uphold the gold standard of logistics that supports a globally admired aviation brand, every day.”
Under the newly signed agreement, GWC will continue delivering a full spectrum of integrated logistics services including import/export handling, customs clearance, warehousing and distribution, inventory management, document storage, and other value-added solutions. These services will ensure seamless, end-to-end support for Qatar Airways’ operations on the ground, mirroring its excellence in the skies.
The signing signifies more than a contract renewal – it marks a strategic alignment between two national champions committed to powering Qatar’s global competitiveness. It also reinforces Qatar’s position as a logistics and aviation hub for the region and the world.
As one of the world’s most awarded and respected airlines, Qatar Airways consistently sets the benchmark for aviation excellence. Known for its unwavering commitment to service, safety, and innovation, the airline has earned multiple “Airline of the Year” accolades and continues to expand its global footprint from its hub at the world-class Hamad International Airport.
For over a decade, GWC has proudly served as the logistics service provider for this prestigious airline and its key affiliates – including MATAR, and Qatar Duty Free. The airline’s success on the global stage is powered not only by its premium passenger experience, but also by the seamless, behind-the-scenes logistics operations that enable it to thrive.
GWC Group Managing Director, H.E. Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani, said: “This renewed agreement with Qatar Airways reflects the strength of Qatar national institutions working together to achieve excellence on a global stage. At GWC, we are proud to support the operations of the World’s Best Airline with world-class logistics solutions rooted in innovation, efficiency, and reliability. Our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways is a testament to our shared values and our unwavering commitment to Qatar’s continued progress and global connectivity.”
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are pleased to renew our long-standing partnership with GWC. This agreement strengthens our operational capabilities and supports our continued global growth. By working together, we remain committed to delivering world-class services across a broad range of functions, guided by our shared pursuit of excellence.”
GWC stands at the forefront of Qatar’s logistics industry, delivering integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions across diverse sectors including aviation, oil and gas, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce. As the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, GWC has consistently demonstrated world-class execution, innovation, and scale. With a robust infrastructure network, a reputation for operational excellence, and a deep commitment to supporting Qatar’s National Vision, GWC continues to be the logistics partner of choice for many of the world’s most respected institutions.
GWC Chief Commercial Officer, Syed Maaz, said: “This partnership reflects the very best of Qatari ambition and capability. To serve a world-renowned airline like Qatar Airways is a responsibility we take immense pride in. This renewed agreement is not only an extension of services – it’s a renewed promise to uphold the gold standard of logistics that supports a globally admired aviation brand, every day.”
Under the newly signed agreement, GWC will continue delivering a full spectrum of integrated logistics services including import/export handling, customs clearance, warehousing and distribution, inventory management, document storage, and other value-added solutions. These services will ensure seamless, end-to-end support for Qatar Airways’ operations on the ground, mirroring its excellence in the skies.
The signing signifies more than a contract renewal – it marks a strategic alignment between two national champions committed to powering Qatar’s global competitiveness. It also reinforces Qatar’s position as a logistics and aviation hub for the region and the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment