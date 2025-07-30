Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Infiltration Bid Foiled Along Loc In J & K's Poonch, Gunfight Underway

2025-07-30 01:06:55
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A gunfight broke out when Army troops intercepted a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate into the Indian side from across the border in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The alert troops saw the movement of infiltrating terrorists in general area of Maldivalan in Degwar sector late Tuesday night, leading to an encounter, the officials said.

They said two terrorists fell down after being hit during the gunfight but it was not immediately clear whether they were dead or injured.

The operation is on and further details are awaited.

