Infiltration Bid Foiled Along Loc In J & K's Poonch, Gunfight Underway
The alert troops saw the movement of infiltrating terrorists in general area of Maldivalan in Degwar sector late Tuesday night, leading to an encounter, the officials said.
They said two terrorists fell down after being hit during the gunfight but it was not immediately clear whether they were dead or injured.
The operation is on and further details are awaited.Read Also 2 Terrorists Killed In Anti-Infiltration Operation In J&K's Poonch: Army Captured Pak National Identified As Terrorist Guide, Interrogation On
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment