Anil Kapoor Wishes Anand Ahuja: You're Not Just Sonam's Better Half, But Heart Of Our Family
Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and Anand. In the image, the two are seen twinning in black outfits and sunglasses. The two are seen looking into the camera and smiling as they posed for a photograph.
“Happy Birthday, Anand! From being the coolest sneakerhead to the most hands-on dad - you somehow manage it all without missing a beat (or dropping the ball)! You're not just Sonam's better half, but truly the heart of our family. The love, calm, and chaos you bring is something we all cherish,” Anil wrote as the caption.
He added:“Here's to more hugs, dad drives, walks and all the adventures you have with vayu, your business wins, and family brunches! We love you and are lucky to call you ours @anandahuja.”
It was in May 2018, when Sonam and Anand got married after years of dating. They welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.
Up next, Anil will be seen in Suresh Triveni's forthcoming action drama "Subedaar". Actress Radhikka Madan has been roped in as the leading lady for the much-hyped drama.
Set against the backdrop of India's heartland, the film narrates the compelling journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Played by Anil) as he navigates the challenges of civilian life.
The primary look of Anil from the movie was unveiled on his 68th birthday.
The video opened with a visual of a house surrounded by many people banging the door and asking the soldier to come out. Then we saw Anil sitting on a chair in the house with a gun in his hand. The intensity and power were palpable in his eyes. Anil was heard saying,“Fauji tayyar (The solider is ready).”
“A special day calls for a special announcement (cake emoji). #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon," the video was captioned.
The drama has been produced by Vikram Malhotra, along with Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment banner.
