Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Attention All Expats In Panama -

2025-07-29 11:05:40
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Newsroom Panama has investigated the possibility of having all of this work completed in David, and it appears that you can. I would always suggest to check with your lawyer. When you visit the Immigration Office, they will present you with a small piece of paper in Spanish with a list of requirements. Below is a translation in English of that list. When visiting the office, no shorts for men or women or you will be asked to leave. There is a Spanish ' COMUNICADO ' that I will include below, which states that for the first offence of not informing the immigration department of change of address, phone number, or passport, there is a $100 fine. For a second offence, your migratory status will be cancelled, and a third offence, you will be deported.


REQUIREMENTS FOR CHANGE OF RESIDENCE

*IMPORTANT THAT THE PERSON WHO OWNS THE PASSPORT IS PRESENT

*COPY OF YOUR CURRENT PASSPORT (main page of your information)

*COPY OF THE CURRENT MIGRATION CARD OR ID CARD

*COPY OF THE REGISTERED STAMP IN THE PASSPORT

*COPY OF THE LAST ENTRY STAMP INTO THE COUNTRY

*PRESENT ANY OF THESE THREE DOCUMENTS*

*CERTIFICATION FROM A JUSTICE OF THE PEACE OF THE PLACE WHERE YOU RESIDE

*COPY OF THE ELECTRICITY BILL AS LONG AS IT IS IN YOUR NAME

*NOTARIZED LEASE AGREEMENT



