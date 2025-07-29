403
Five Dead In New York Office Shooting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least four people including a police officer were killed on Monday after a gunman walked into a skyscraper in central Manhattan and opened fire in broad daylight, officials said.
A fifth victim was also in critical condition after being shot, while the gunman apparently took his own life, Mayor Eric Adams told a late-night briefing at a hospital near the scene of the shooting.
The gunman was caught on surveillance footage leaving a black BMW carrying an M-4 rifle before entering the building, immediately opening fire on a police officer before "spraying the lobby" with bullets, police commissioner Jessica Tisch told a press conference.
An office tower block at 345 Park Avenue – home to hedge fund giant Blackstone, auditor KPMG and the National Football League (NFL) – was apparently targeted by the gunman, Tisch said.
She said that the suspect was believed to have acted alone.
Tisch gave the shooter's name as Shane Tamura from Las Vegas and said a revolver, ammunition and magazines were found in his vehicle.
She said Tamura had a history of mental health issues.
The incident began around 6pm (2200 GMT) when reports of gunfire prompted hundreds of police to swarm a busy office district on the storied Park Avenue, an area popular with tourists and visiting businesspeople.
"We lost four souls to another act of senseless violence," Adams said, without counting the gunman who also died, apparently by a self-inflicted gunshot.
Adams said the fallen police officer, an immigrant from Bangladesh who was 36 years old, was among the dead.
Two other males and a female died and another man remained in a critical condition, officials said without giving any preliminary motive for the shootings.
Adams said yesterday that Tamura carried a note with him that appeared to blame the National Football League for his degenerative brain disease.
Tamura had apparently entered the wrong elevator bank and ended up in the offices of Rudin Management, a real estate company that owns the building, where he killed one Rudin employee.
"The note alluded to that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participate in contact sports," Adams told CBS News. "He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury."
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a serious brain disease with no known treatment that can be caused by repeated bangs to the head while playing contact sports.
It has been linked to aggression and dementia.
The NFL has paid more than $1bn to settle concussion-related lawsuits with thousands of retired players after the deaths of several high-profile players in the top professional American football league.
Tamura was never an NFL player, but online records show he played football at his California high school and was a varsity player at a Los Angeles charter school until graduating in 2016, according to school sports databases.
The note found in his wallet said his football career was cut short by his brain injury and that the NFL had not done enough to address CTE in the sport, Bloomberg News reported.
There have been 254 mass shootings in the United States this year including Monday's incident in New York, according to the Gun Violence Archive – which defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot.
