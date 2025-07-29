Senior Savings Network Celebrates Grand Opening Of New North Charleston Office

MENAFN - GetNews)Senior Savings Network is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office in North Charleston. To celebrate, the company is inviting the public and local media to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, August 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Senior Savings Network founder Christopher Westfall began helping seniors with their Medicare in 1991, while also serving as a Sergeant in the Sheriff's Office. In 2008, Westfall left law enforcement to start building his insurance business full-time. Since its establishment, Senior Savings Network has helped more than 20,000 clients across the country with their Medicare choices. Westfall has educated countless more through his highly popular YouTube channel , which has garnered over 17 million views and continues to provide trusted Medicare guidance to seniors nationwide.

Senior Savings Network is an independent Medicare insurance agency dedicated to helping seniors nationwide navigate their Medicare options with clarity and confidence. The company also helps with retirement savings planning. This larger North Charleston office represents continued growth driven by customer demand and will provide expanded office and meeting space for Senior Savings Network's more than 25 employees, as well as a state-of-the-art meeting space designed to host educational workshops for local residents. These workshops will help consumers better understand their Medicare options and make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage.

"Providing clear, accessible education about Medicare has always been our mission," said Caroline Edwards of Senior Savings Network. "This new space allows us to expand those efforts in person, right here in the Lowcountry community."

Event Details:

. Date: Monday, August 26, 2025

. Time: 10:00 a.m.

. Location: 3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 100, North Charleston, SC 29405

. Event: Ribbon-Cutting & Light Refreshments

The public, media, and community leaders are encouraged to attend and tour the new facility.

About Senior Savings Network:

