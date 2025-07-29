6Th World Conference Of Speakers Of Parliament Takes Place In Geneva, Shura Council Participates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament began today in Geneva, with the participation of a delegation from the Shura Council headed by HE Speaker of the Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim. The conference will run for three days.

This year conference includes several panel discussions on women's and youth participation in parliamentary work, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, and the role of parliaments in digital transformation.

The opening session featured addresses by a number of speakers of parliament and representatives of international organizations, who stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism in facing the unprecedented challenges confronting the world.

They pointed out that parliamentary cooperation is urgent in the current era amid the spread of armed conflicts, growing security threats, and the erosion of the principles of international law.

The speakers also emphasized the role of parliaments in promoting dialogue, defending justice, and contributing to restoring balance to the current international order.

On the sidelines of the conference, HE Speaker of the Shura Council met with HE Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Yusuf Raza Gilani.

The meeting dealt with ways to strengthen parliamentary relations between the two countries and included an exchange of views on prominent regional and international issues, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

In this context, HE Al Ghanim reaffirmed the State of Qatar's firm and unwavering support for just causes, particularly the Palestinian cause, stressing the importance of coordinating parliamentary positions in international forums to contribute to enhancing international peace and security.

For his part, the Chairman of Pakistan's Senate praised Qatar's efforts, especially its humanitarian and diplomatic role in Gaza, commending its ongoing endeavors to achieve a ceasefire, alleviate civilian suffering, and push toward peaceful solutions that safeguard the rights of the Palestinian people.

Earlier in the day, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council participated in a high-level meeting held on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament on upholding international law and the un charter.

The meeting discussed the risks arising from the systematic erosion of international legal norms and repeated violations of the principles of the UN Charter, particularly through unilateral military interventions and economic coercion.

As part of the conference activities, HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti took part in the first panel discussion on women's and youth participation in parliaments in times of polarization and adversity.

In her remarks, she affirmed that the State of Qatar attaches special importance to the participation of women and youth in public life, considering it an urgent necessity to foster equal opportunities and enhance active participation in decision-making.

She stressed that the State of Qatar is moving forward in achieving human development in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the national sectoral strategies, which emphasize that human development.

That includes the empowerment of women and youth, a fundamental pillar for advancing society and achieving sustainable development.

She noted that the State of Qatar has launched innovative initiatives that support the empowerment of women and youth, raise their political awareness, and strengthen their presence and participation in decision-making. She also referred to the Doha Parliamentary Youth Forum, organized by the UN Office of Parliamentary Engagement in Preventing and Countering Terrorism in November of last year, with the support of the Shura Council.

She explained that the forum, which witnessed wide participation from students, parliamentarians, and experts from Qatar and around the world, served as an effective platform for enhancing the role of youth in policy-making.