Global Fleet LLC Sets The Standard: Redefining CDL Driver Recruitment Responsibilities In 2025

As qualified and experienced drivers holding a CDL (Commercial Driver's License) remain in constant demand, transportation companies increasingly turn to truck driver recruitment agencies for candidate sourcing.

However, the ongoing labor shortage often blurs the line of responsibility between the hiring company and the recruiting provider. So what exactly should a recruiter for truck drivers do to avoid becoming a typical“resume supplier”?

Why Working with a Recruiting Agency Matters

There's no denying that the U.S. labor market is becoming increasingly competitive. Truck job agencies save companies time and resources that would otherwise be spent screening candidates - but only when they follow proper hiring procedures. A solid recruiting partner brings access to a vetted pool of CDL drivers who meet specific requirements set by the employer.

Core Responsibilities of a Professional Recruiter

The best truck driving recruiting companies do more than just connect an employer with a candidate. What makes a recruiter valuable is accountability for the drivers they recommend. This means selecting candidates who fit the role - for example, drivers with experience handling hazardous materials, working night shifts, or completing long-haul assignments. A competent recruiting agency should handle the following:



Careful verification of documentation (CDL, work authorization, MVR, PSP);

Matching candidate profiles to company-specific criteria (experience, schedule availability, cargo specialization);

Coordinating interview times at all stages, including road tests; Facilitating transparent, efficient communication between the employer and the candidate.

Additional and Valuable Services

Experienced CDL driver recruiters often provide additional services that enhance the hiring process. These include initial screenings or test interviews to assess the driver's knowledge of Hours of Service (HOS) regulations, their ability to use ELD systems, and more. These requirements are set and enforced by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), which governs compliance for all interstate commercial drivers in the U.S.

Such measures narrow the candidate pool and save the employer time. In many cases, early-stage testing helps eliminate drivers who don't meet company-specific standards.

Another helpful service is offering support during the driver's first week or two on the job. Recruiters may help with paperwork, onboarding logistics, or day-to-day questions, speeding up adaptation and allowing the driver to focus on performance from day one.

What a Recruiting Agency Should Not Do

With added responsibility comes clear boundaries. A trustworthy recruiter must not:



Recommend a driver solely to“fill a vacancy” - the goal is to supply qualified personnel who meet company needs;

Mislead candidates about working conditions, pay, or scheduling this leads to early turnover and damages the agency's reputation; Falsify documents or hide past violations even under pressure to hire quickly, concealing red flags undermines long-term success.

Choosing a recruitment partner is just as important as selecting a driver. A professional agency becomes an extension of the company's HR department. Long-term cooperation means the agency learns the specific logistics requirements of each client and delivers candidates who match them precisely.